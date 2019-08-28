Residents of an unincorporated area west of Santa Fe had to deal with a series of August power outages after a July 29 lightning strike damaged a transformer that serves the area north of the N.M. 599/South Meadows interchange.
The damaged transformer, lightning arrester and fuses were finally replaced Aug. 26, PNM spokeswoman Meghan Cavanaugh said.
Prior to that, however, 144 PNM customers could get no substantive response or reasons for the repeated power outages, said resident Bob Fox, who wrote detailed accounts of the outages that he sent to PNM and The New Mexican. “I talked to four neighbors that talked to PNM and PNM never gave the [damaged transformer] information to any customers,” Fox told The New Mexican in a phone interview. Fox recorded power outages Aug. 10, 13, 14 and 21.
Cavanaugh, who mentioned another outage Aug. 25, told The New Mexican lightning damaged a transformer, lightning arrester and fuses during the night of July 29, and because of the rural nature of the neighborhood, PNM crews could not determine the cause and restore power until the following day.
Cavanaugh did not directly attribute the August power outages to the damaged equipment, but she said the Aug. 21 and Aug. 25 outages were caused by tree limbs and those trees have since been trimmed. The other outages were caused by lightning or “weather,” she said.
The power outages that plagued members of the West Santa Fe Homeowners Association didn’t just affect household electrical devices.
“Please note that our neighborhood primarily gets it water from wells.” Fox wrote. “So, when there’s no power, there’s no water for our residents and the large number of residents that have livestock.”