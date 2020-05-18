Gila Joy Pascale of Eldorado picks up an injured snake Monday from the side of the road in Eldorado. Pascale took the snake to Lyn deMartin with Eldorado Snake Relocation Volunteers.
Out on a rescue mission
- Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
