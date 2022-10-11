Football and politics are collision sports that share something else. Each has more than its share of sexism and hypocrisy.

Consider the troubles of the rugged old Cowboy Troy Aikman. He is being roasted for a comment he made while broadcasting ESPN’s Monday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Aikman’s inspiration was a bad call. The game officials penalized a Chiefs pass rusher for a clean tackle on Las Vegas’ quarterback.

“My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off,” Aikman said during the broadcast.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.

