As the influential House Appropriations and Finance Committee held its first meeting of the 60-day legislative session Wednesday, a familiar face was noticeably absent.

A day after being stripped of her chairmanship, Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, sat at her desk in the chamber of the House of Representatives largely alone while the committee delved into the details of a budget bill a floor above.

After serving on the committee for 23 years — as chairwoman for the last six and as vice chair for eight years before that — Lundstrom said she woke up Wednesday morning feeling a little lost.

