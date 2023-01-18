As the influential House Appropriations and Finance Committee held its first meeting of the 60-day legislative session Wednesday, a familiar face was noticeably absent.

A day after being stripped of her chairmanship, Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, sat at her desk in the chamber of the House of Representatives largely alone while the committee delved into the details of a budget bill a floor above.

After serving on the committee for 23 years — as chairwoman for the last six and as vice chair for eight years before that — Lundstrom said she woke up Wednesday morning feeling a little lost.

011823_JG_Small1.jpg

Newly appointed House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chair Nathan P. Small, center, shakes hands Wednesday with Rep. Randall T. Pettigrew alongside Vice Chair Meredith A. Dixon at the Roundhouse.

