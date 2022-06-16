Even as Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin prepared to be sentenced for trespassing during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the outspoken Cowboys for Trump leader said he won't vote to certify his county's primary election results despite the threat of legal action by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.
"I'm not intimidated by it," Griffin said in a Thursday telephone interview from Washington, D.C.
"He's not going to strong-arm me through threats like this," he added, speaking of Balderas.
"If they feel like they could force us to certify, then why even have a commission board? Why doesn't the state just do everything? But the fact of it is — and what Hector knows — to make this election legal, you have to have the certification of the county commissioners," Griffin said.
"So I'm not going to certify the vote until we have our demands met."
Griffin's defiance comes as Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver made good Thursday on her promise to ask Balderas to investigate the Otero County Commission for possible criminal and civil violations of New Mexico's Election Code.
Although expected, Toulouse Oliver's request to investigate the three-member commission is the latest salvo in a high-profile dispute over the certification of primary election results, which the commissioners refused to do. The commissioners, all Republicans in a pro-Trump county, cited their distrust in Dominion Voting Systems' machines when they took a vote Monday against certifying the results.
Their refusal prompted Toulouse Oliver to file a petition with the New Mexico Supreme Court, which gave the commission a Friday deadline to certify.
"The commission must comply with the law or we will take legal action," Balderas said in a statement Thursday.
Griffin said Toulouse Oliver is trying to force the commission to "rubber stamp" an election they don't have confidence in.
"That's a disgrace, and it's not right," he said.
The commission, which has garnered national media attention for its refusal to certify the primary results, is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Friday. Only one item is on the agenda: "Request approval to certify the canvass of the 2022 primary election."
Efforts to reach the other commissioners, Chairwoman Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherly, were unsuccessful. They didn't answer their cellphones, and both of their voicemail boxes were full.
Griffin answered a call during a meeting with his legal counsel.
"We're kind of prepping for [Friday], getting ready for the sentencing," Griffin said.
He was convicted of a misdemeanor count of illegally entering restricted grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that followed then-President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally after the presidential election, which Trump continues to claim was rigged.
Griffin plans to participate in the county's emergency meeting by phone. He said he doesn't know how his colleagues on the commission plan to vote.
"I haven't spoken to either of them after our last meeting, but you can say that right now we probably have more cohesiveness on our commission board than we ever have," he said.
"I feel like this matter is just as important to commissioners Marquardt and Matherly as it is to me," he added. "I truly believe that we're going to all three hold the ground on this, and we're going to do what's right for the people of Otero County. I've said it before and I'll say it again — my oath of office is to the people that elected me. It's not to Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Hector Balderas, nor the state of New Mexico. I'm going to honor my oath, and I'm going to do all I can to protect our vote."
According to Toulouse Oliver's letter to Balderas, a willful violation of New Mexico's Election Code is a fourth-degree felony. The commissioners could also be removed from office.
"The commission continually refuses to comply with their mandatory duty under the Election Code in certifying the election returns and otherwise comply with the election code," she wrote to Balderas.
"Specifically, the Otero County Commission voted to hand count the election returns, to remove the secure containers mandated by the legislature to be in use for voters to return mailed ballots, and to discontinue use of the state certified voting systems or tabulators," she added. "All these actions are not permitted or are unlawful pursuant to the explicit terms of the election code."
The commission's actions "implicate the criminal and civil penalties in the Election Code and the Governmental Conduct Act," she wrote.
Griffin, who did not run for reelection to his commission seat, said he's not worried about the threat of fourth-degree felonies.
"Nothing worries me more than having [an election] that's rigged or fraudulent," he said. "That worries me more than a felony. … I think that we have a serious threat of tyranny in New Mexico right now, and the tyrannical people are really showing their true colors.
"Put that in there," he added. "That oughta make old Hector's head spin a little bit."
Toulouse Oliver, who made the rounds on cable TV Wednesday night, appeared on CNN again Thursday morning. She continued to raise the prospect of the Otero County Commission's actions having ripple effects across the nation.
"If we see these election deniers coming into offices that are charged with this important public trust, we need to be really concerned about that, around the ability to have fair elections," she said on CNN.
Asked if he was feeding off conspiracy theories promoted by Trump, Griffin said his critics are trying to "politicize" the issue.
"This should be a nonpartisan issue," he said. "Both Democrats and Republicans alike should both want election integrity, and the only way that we can ever have that is through transparency. Anybody that's against an audit or against what we're doing is probably profiting off of it one way or the other."