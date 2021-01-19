Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt on Tuesday called for the resignation of Couy Griffin, who was arrested Sunday by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Couy Griffin from his first day as an Otero County Commissioner has devoted himself to promoting his Cowboys for Trump rather than being a county commissioner who serves the citizens of Otero County who elected him," Matherly and Marquardt said in a joint news release. "He has made racist statements. He has repeatedly insulted other public officials. He has refused to comply with state campaign finance laws."
Otero County Attorney Michael Eshleman said Matherly and Marquardt do not have authority to remove Griffin on their own. Eshleman declined to say whether the county planned to take legal action to remove him from the commission or whether officials would wait for state Attorney General Hector Balderas to finish an investigation into Griffin.
Balderas said he is aiding the federal investigation into Griffin — who is charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol or its grounds — while also gathering evidence for a criminal probe into Griffin’s time on the three-member Otero County Commission.
Balderas said he intends to see Griffin, 47, removed from office.
Griffin was elected in November 2018. He acknowledged during a Jan. 14 County Commission meeting he had participated in the Jan. 6 attack and planned to return to Washington, D.C., according to a federal affidavit.
"I've got a .357 Henry big boy rifle that I got in the trunk of my car and I've got a .357 single action revolver that I will have underneath the front seat on my right side, Griffin told his fellow commissioners, according to the affidavit.
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., deleted social media posts highlighting endorsements of her congressional campaign by Cowboys for Trump and Griffin.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that in September 2019, Herrell had posted on her campaign Facebook page that "Cowboys For Trump is truly one of the endorsements I am most proud of! Keep up the great work, Couy!"
The Democratic Party of New Mexico is demanding Herrell publicly disavow Griffin.
"Refusing to do so is a tacit acceptance and approval of his actions and rhetoric,” party Chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a news release.
Let him stay so that he can continue to bring the GOP into disrepute.
We don't know what the people of Otero County think.
This type of evil individual has no place in our state. Thank you good people of Otero County for standing up to this.
