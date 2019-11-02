Longtime Santa Fe police Detective Tony Trujillo works in the department’s Special Victims Unit, investigating some of the most heinous crimes against children, such as physical and sexual abuse, as well as rape and sexual assault of adults. Sometimes the demands of the job keep him working far longer than a regular 40-hour schedule.
He also spends a lot of working hours on the Plaza and at other event venues, tasked with more mundane duties: watching over concert, art market or convention crowds.
Trujillo, a 34-year veteran of the Santa Fe Police Department and president of the local police union, has been the top overtime earner at the agency for each of the past five years. In fiscal year 2019, when city police took home a total of $1.46 million in overtime pay, Trujillo collected $40,500.93 in overtime, boosting his regular pay for the year — about $69,514.5, according to city records — past the six-figure mark.
His overtime pay was 23 percent more than that of the second-highest earner in 2019, Sgt. Lawrence Barnett, who added $32,941.33 to his base pay of about $68,640 in fiscal year 2019. Lt. Aaron Ortiz had the third-highest overtime pay last year, at $31,207.18; his base pay is about $86,985.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said Barnett and Ortiz work on the department’s DWI team, which often means late-night and weekend checkpoints and long hours investigating cases.
The average overtime for Santa Fe officers in 2019 was $8,350.50, according to numbers provided by the city.
Part of the reason for Trujillo’s high overtime pay is that he has one of the department’s highest hourly wages, Valdez said. The deputy chief also said Trujillo is often the agency’s on-call detective to investigate homicides and other violent crimes.
Trujillo has spent much of his career investigating homicides. He is credited with soliciting a confession from convicted Texas murderer David Morton for two high-profile homicides in Santa Fe — the 1980s slayings of 22-year-old Janet Benoit and 25-year-old Teri Mulvaney.
While some of his overtime hours are spent helping with investigations, much of Trujillo’s extra work is essentially security detail — filling requests for police presence from event organizers, whether on the Plaza or elsewhere in the city, such as the National Governors Association conference last year at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
“I enjoy working the overtime,” Trujillo said in a recent interview. “I say yes to a lot of overtime assignments.”
He often picks up extra shifts on nights and weekends because co-workers don’t always have the time or energy to extend their workweek, he explained.
“A lot of these officers do shift work,” Trujillo said. “It’s hard to get off of graveyard [at 4 a.m.] and work overtime.”
The city doesn’t appear to closely track overtime for the police department, which has struggled in recent years to keep ositions filled.
The police department denied an initial request by The New Mexican for overtime information in January, saying a record of the extra hours officers worked and the amount of money they earned did not exist. When asked again for the information in September, the city created a document showing how much officers were paid for overtime in each of the past five years. The report did not include how many overtime hours each officer worked.
Valdez said in an email the numbers weren’t available sooner because there was no overtime report for the police department when the first request was first made. “The city of Santa Fe Finance Department later created the overtime document you were recently provided,” he said.
Valdez said the city’s administrative office, not the department, tracks overtime hours.
“That would have to be a review of all the time sheets,” he said last week, when asked how such data could be gathered, “or on last pay stub. That’s the easiest way to get it.”
He declined to comment on whether the department has seen any increase in the use of overtime hours but said he would look at the data.
When asked if the city is concerned that public money spent on overtime cannot easily be tracked by the public, city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said that’s not an issue. “The people who need this data,” such as the finance director and police chief, “they can access it,” she said.
“You’re concerned,” Chacon said, “but they’re not — because they can access it.”
According to the city’s report, it has paid more than $1.4 million annually in overtime for police since fiscal year 2015.
The department has long wrangled with overtime costs, which topped $1 million in 2010, when officers were on four-day workweeks. The following year, then-Chief Ray Rael scheduled officers to work five days a week; overtime costs dropped to $842,000.
Rael’s decision was unpopular, however. Officers told The New Mexican at the time that the shift change was damaging morale in the agency and affecting their quality of life.
“I talked to two officers who told me it affected their personal lives so much that they blamed their divorces over it,” former police union President Matthew Martinez said in 2014, the year a new chief reinstated the favored four-day schedule.
Overtime costs increased that year by 16 percent.
The department faced another problem with officer hours in 2014: Jason Wagner, a longtime officer with the rank of captain, was accused of time card fraud.
He had resigned in December 2013 when Rael confronted him with questions about his work hours. After other officers complained about Wagner, saying he often arrived late for his job or left before the end of a shift, the department began to secretly track his whereabouts with a GPS device installed in his patrol car.
Wagner was rehired in July 2014 when a new chief joined the department. A month later, he faced a grand jury investigation into fraud allegations.
In a case that dragged on for nearly two years, Wagner in 2016 pleaded no contest to criminal fraud charges in a deal with prosecutors that required him to leave the force. But he continued to maintain his innocence, saying he had been working at home on sensitive cases and sometimes trimmed his offices hours to make up the difference. He called the practice “flex time.”
Valdez said officer training was held in February 2015 “on the prohibited use of flex time.” The agency also trained supervisors and command staff on time sheet management, he said.
He did not comment on whether the police department has conducted an audit of timekeeping practices. The city’s administrative office also declined to comment, directing questions about the issue to the department.
Top overtime earners at SFPD
• Detective Tony Trujillo has been the No. 1 overtime earner at the Santa Fe Police Department for the past five years, collecting $40,500.93 in fiscal year 2019, $53,609.03 in 2018, $46,812.37 in 2017, $38,600.71 in 2016 and $44,723.79 in 2015, according to city records.
• Sgt. Lawrence Barnett was the No. 2 earner in fiscal year 2019, collecting $32,941.33.
• Lt. Aaron Ortiz was the third-highest overtime earner in fiscal year 2019, collecting $31,207.18.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.