Organizers of an annual celebration of all things cannabis have canceled this year's 4/20 event after the Albuquerque Police Department declined to issue permits to set up barricades for the event.
The 420 Fest, scheduled for Wednesday — April 20, a date revered by cannabis users, historians and fans — was planned as an arts, education and vendor celebration on Central Avenue, said one of the organizers, Melissa Thompson.
Though the festival has never had trouble acquiring permits, Thompson said this year the city turned down her request to block off several streets on Central Avenue from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
"We are baffled by what the city of Albuquerque is doing in regards to this event," she said Monday — particularly since New Mexico legalized the production, use and sale of recreational marijuana last year.
Stores legally began selling recreational marijuana statewide on April 1.
She said the city's decision to block the application for barriers in the first full year of cannabis legalization makes her feel there is some "underlying" reason for the denial.
"It almost feels unfair," she said.
Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department, wrote in an email the request was denied because of traffic concerns for much of the day during a work week.
"We have to shut down roads in the area at night because of traffic around the bars for public safety reasons," she wrote. "Shutting down Central on the same day would require more resources."
Thompson said she got the news late on April 11. She said repeated efforts to contact city and state officials about the decision since then have gotten her nowhere.
"Everyone has been avoiding our phone calls," she said.
April 20, or 4/20 as it is better known, has become synonymous with cannabis use. Though many stories have surfaced to explain its origin, Time magazine noted in 2016 that the "most credible story" goes back to Marin County, Calif., in 1971, when five high school students would meet daily at 4:20 p.m. to smoke marijuana.
The quintet used "420" as code. Over the years, the original story developed into near cult-like proportions, and April 20 became an unofficial annual cannabis holiday, with committed users vowing to light up at 4:20 p.m. that day.
Statewide, a number of cannabis stores are likely to hold 4/20-related events. But the Central Avenue 420 Fest — which attracted about 3,000 people in 2019, the last year it was held, Thompson said — may be the largest in the state.
Thompson said organizers and attendees know they cannot use cannabis in public. That remains prohibited under state law. But the free festival promotes understanding and acceptance of the substance and involves artists, musicians and food vendors, she said.
"Our motto has always been safety, education and celebration," she said.
She said organizers and participants have been working to get the state to legalize cannabis and this year would have focused on its "positive nature" — including opportunities for New Mexicans to get involved in the industry, which is expected to generate jobs and revenue for the state.
She said organizers spent $20,000 in planning for the event.
Thompson said organizers were prepared to pay for security personnel and cover any overtime expenses for police personnel assigned to the festival.
Thompson said she will work to ensure there is a 420 Fest in 2023, preferably in Albuquerque.
But she said the city's turndown of the barrier permits makes her think "New Mexico isn't ready for something like this [legalization] this year."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.