Serving people confined to their homes has never been more needed — or more precarious.
As COVID-19 continues to spread across New Mexico, organizations that serve individuals who cannot leave their homes due to an illness, old age or a disability have adapted their operations to ensure the safety of those they serve — many of whom are at highest risk of developing severe symptoms of the disease.
But social-distancing guidelines intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and to protect those most at risk, also can leave people living in isolation feeling even more alone.
“It’s a really hard time for the homebound,” said Tony McCarty, executive director of the nonprofit Kitchen Angels, which delivers meals to homebound people in Santa Fe. “The limited contact they have with the outside world has been cut off, so the isolation has been intensified.”
McCarty said Kitchen Angel volunteers typically go indoors and chat with clients along their delivery routes. Nowadays, however, they simply knock, wait for the client to acknowledge their food has arrived and leave the meal bag by the front door.
“That’s a big change from our program, because we like to alleviate loneliness in isolation,” McCarty said.
Maintaining distance from clients is just part of Kitchen Angels’ new protocols to slow the spread of coronavirus and ensure the nonprofit can continue its mission. The organization’s facility on Siler Road is closed to the public, and only eight volunteers, as opposed to the usual 10, are allowed in the kitchen at once so they can remain at least six feet apart.
Delivery drivers no longer enter through the front of the building or mingle in the central volunteer room; instead, they go to the back of the building and grab bagged meals from a loading dock.
All of these changes have resulted in a “huge increase in administrative burden for our staff,” McCarty said.
The shutdown caused by the pandemic also is taking a toll on fundraising efforts for Kitchen Angels and other nonprofits that serve those in need, and it has created new challenges for those relying on volunteer services.
Kitchen Angels’ key event, Angels Dine Out, had been scheduled for the end of the month. Its cancellation leaves McCarty concerned about the organization's financial sustainability.
The organization has seen a surge in interest from young, healthy people who are out of work and want to fill the shoes of older volunteers who are staying home to avoid contracting the virus. But training new helpers is difficult, given a newly implemented screening process, McCarty said. And abiding by social-distancing guidelines is tricky when it comes to bringing 300 volunteers in and out of the building each week.
Those spearheading the city of Santa Fe's Senior Services Division decided last month to halt all volunteer assistance for that reason and rely solely on staff, said Director Gino Rinaldi. Like the volunteers at Kitchen Angels, many of those with the city agency were seniors and at higher risk of the disease.
The thought of training new volunteers seemed like unnecessary added work, Rinaldi said.
“I know everybody wants to help, and I appreciate that so much knowing that, but we are trying to protect the integrity of the group we have,” he said. He recently divided his staff into two separate groups, because “if one goes down, we all go down, and then what?”
The Senior Services Division has suspended all in-home caregiving and senior center outreach programs, but the demand for meal assistance has grown exponentially, Rinaldi said.
On Thursday, in addition to the 268 homebound clients the division serves, it brought 289 meals to other seniors in the area who might normally get food at a senior center.
Rinaldi said he hopes to cut back on deliveries for those who are able to drive to a meal site or can have a friend or relative drive them. On Wednesday, he launched a meal pickup at the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center that drew 15 participants. The number increased to 20 on Thursday.
Rinaldi said he expects that number to continue to grow as awareness of the program increases.
Frances Salles, executive director of Coming Home Connection — a nonprofit that organizes in-home assistance and care, caregiving at senior sites and hospice services — said her team has made very few changes and has been able to maintain 80 percent of its services during the pandemic. As the contagion increases, the nonprofit might be forced to cut back more, but “we’re not at that point right now,” Salles said.
Coming Home Connection has had to pause all caregiving at senior centers and nursing homes and has closed its hospice center, Casa Cielo. It also has ended all social-only visits for clients suffering from loneliness.
“All of our caregivers have already been trained in all the universal precautions, like washing hands and wearing gloves,” Salles said.
She asks that each employee and volunteers “be as mindful as they can.”
While she admits there is some level of risk in continuing the work, Coming Home Connection provides essential services to seniors — such as bathing, preparing meals and grocery shopping.
“Without a caregiver there, people are at risk of falling, hitting their head, going to the hospital,” Salles said. “Without a caregiver there, it will put more and more strain on existing health services, like the hospital, and potentially lead to death. … Our caregivers, when they’re there, they’re helping people avoid those situations.”
She also has started a service for those who are feeling lonely but don't have caregiving needs. She is asking volunteers to check on these clients by phone.
Rinaldi said isolation can impact all seniors during this time, when New Mexico residents have been asked by the governor to remain in their homes. Since the governor's order last month, people who used to gather at senior centers for fitness classes, group meals and bingo nights are now alone and often fearing for their lives, he said.
“They know they don’t survive if they get this thing," he said. "That’s got to be horribly frightening.”
Salles said she believes people in Santa Fe are committed to helping those in need — especially when times get tough.
“This is how the crisis brings out the best of people,” Salles said. “You never want to see a crisis, but that’s the silver lining in this — that people really come together and you see the best of people.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.