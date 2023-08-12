Whiz-bang technology, an effective new orchestration, as much flying as you’ll see onstage outside of Peter Pan, and some fine singers added up to less than the sum of its parts in the Santa Fe Opera’s Orfeo, fifth and final production of the company’s 2023 season.
Musical matters first, which were close to uniform excellence at Friday’s performance.
Harry Bicket’s stylish conducting of Claudio Monteverdi’s still-astounding score was a pleasure throughout. An especially nice touch was provided by the instrumentalists who played the first section of the opening toccata from “Stravinsky Terrace” before journeying into the pit, a reminder that one of the overture’s functions in that era was to tell patrons it was time to be seated.
Orfeo productions these days have become the property of early instruments bands almost exclusively. That’s not a viable option here, so the company commissioned a new version from composer Nico Muhly, best known for his operas Two Boys and Marnie.
It was a good investment. Muhly’s orchestration may be strictly for modern instruments, but it successfully invoked the sonorities and the spirit of the late Renaissance, sometimes commenting on or fleshing out the stage action with wit and without undue distraction.
As the messenger who delivers the news of Euridice’s death, mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy gave the most fully satisfying portrayal of the evening, combining lovely, poignant vocalism and a magnetic stage personality. (It’s a bigger, more layered role than the title suggests.)
She was closely followed by Lauren Snouffer as Music, who provides the prologue, and as Hope, who accompanies Orfeo to Hades. (When she reads Dante’s famous quote — “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here” — inscribed on a rock, Hope abandons Orfeo and returns to Earth.)
Tenor Rolando Villazón brought a fiercely committed, highly likable and often sympathetic presence to the title role. He has battled various vocal troubles over the years, however, and he now has a beefy, often hard-edged sound.
His voice has also acquired a baritonal quality, though his lower register is quite weak. It’s a significant problem in this role, which often lies unusually low for a tenor. Taken together, the notion that this was the voice that had tamed wild beasts and prompted rocks and trees to dance wasn’t credible.
Stage Director Yuval Sharon is on a mission to make opera resonate more powerfully for contemporary audiences, a laudable goal, with productions that often offer never-before-seen types of staging.
Some of what he and his design team created with this Orfeo was stunningly effective, especially in the opera’s first two acts. (It’s a five-act opera but its duration is just an hour and 45 minutes.)
“We built a hill,” Sharon said of his scenic concept. It’s a very symmetrical hill, resembling the top of a dome that’s been sliced off, and is covered with white parachute cloth as the opera begins.
After the prologue by Music, who’s discovered in a hospital bed recovering from some illness, the white cloth is whisked off to reveal an Astroturf-covered, pastoral Eden where shepherds and shepherdesses playfully celebrate the upcoming union of Orfeo and Euridice. (It may remind some parents or grandparents of the outdoor scenes in a television show called Teletubbies, a twee British import aimed at the toddler crowd.)
When Murrihy arrives, clad in a long black dress, to announce Euridice’s sudden death by snakebite, the train on her skirt eventually winds around the entire dome, shrouding the Earth in mourning. An amazingly simple, amazingly effective bit of stagecraft.
Matters got more complicated and less effective in acts three and four. The dome rose up to create a high-tech underworld, with projections sprayed on mist and Villazón suspended from a flying harness that allowed him to do front and back flips as he seemed to swim against an unseen tide.
At first it was a potent visual metaphor for the challenges that Orfeo faces when confronted with crossing the River Styx. It went on too long, though, with a number of layovers on Orfeo’s aerial journey — he landed several times only to take off again a few moments later.
The narrative arc soon became hard to follow, with the characters that Orfeo was interacting with either a disembodied onstage voice (Caronte, the River Styx boatman) or virtually impossible to see (Plutone and Proserpina, king and queen of the underworld). As a result, Villazón spent a lot of time singing into a mysterious void about unclear actions.
Act 5, which was back on terra firma, was a mixed bag. It included another stunning image early on — Apollo, Orfeo’s father, rising behind the green hill atop a golden orb to invite his son to join him in heaven. Then it fizzled. All Orfeo could do was wander upstage left for their big duet instead of joining his father for an empyrean ascent that should have been the most glorious scenic effect of all.
Sharon’s overall concept clearly involved celebrating the powers of music whenever possible, through means small and large. Some of it is sly, such as Orfeo’s energetic faux-lyre playing, which evokes the windmill-style chords of The Who’s Pete Townshend.
Some of it is puzzling. In what is almost certainly the first piece of lip-synching at the opera, the “Apollo” of the finale is actually Music, strumming a lyre, and mouthing the character’s words, which are being sung by an offstage bass-baritone.
Some of it is touching. Orfeo hears Euridice’s last words to him via a Victrola and a 78 rpm record; they become the focus of the opera’s final lighting cue, atop the dome, as everything around them fades to black.