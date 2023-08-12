Whiz-bang technology, an effective new orchestration, as much flying as you’ll see onstage outside of Peter Pan, and some fine singers added up to less than the sum of its parts in the Santa Fe Opera’s Orfeo, fifth and final production of the company’s 2023 season.

Musical matters first, which were close to uniform excellence at Friday’s performance.

Harry Bicket’s stylish conducting of Claudio Monteverdi’s still-astounding score was a pleasure throughout. An especially nice touch was provided by the instrumentalists who played the first section of the opening toccata from “Stravinsky Terrace” before journeying into the pit, a reminder that one of the overture’s functions in that era was to tell patrons it was time to be seated.

