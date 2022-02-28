Opponents of the federal government's plans to truck plutonium through New Mexico, including Santa Fe's southern edge, will deliver a petition with 1,142 signatures to the Governor's Office on Tuesday, with the aim of pressing state officials to deny the necessary disposal permits.
The two most vocal opponents — an activist and a Santa Fe County commissioner — have spoken out against the Department of Energy's plans to dispose of diluted plutonium at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, which they say was never meant to take this type of radioactive material.
Plutonium is far more radioactive than the transuranic waste — contaminated gloves, equipment, clothing, soil and other materials — Los Alamos National Laboratory normally ships to WIPP.
The plutonium shipments would travel through a dozen states and cover 3,000 miles — and would go through Santa Fe twice in different forms.
With this petition, more than 1,000 residents are showing their concerns about plutonium being hauled through their communities, said Cindy Weehler, who co-chairs the watchdog group 285 ALL.
"I think it's kind of important for the governor to see that she has constituents all over the state who really would like to know more about this and would really like her protection and any actions she can take," Weehler said.
The petition drew signatures from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Gallup, Roswell, Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Silver City and Tucumcari, among others, she said.
Binding agreements and at least one law limit WIPP to taking transuranic waste, with no allowance for modified weapons grade plutonium, Weehler said, arguing the governor could use this as the legal basis to deny the disposal permits.
The Governor's Office and the state Environment Department, which oversees hazardous waste, didn't respond to a request for comment Monday.
The Energy Department issued a notice of intent in December 2020 to begin drafting an environmental impact statement as one of the first steps toward diluting and disposing of plutonium left over from the Cold War.
The notice hints that “downblending” the plutonium would be necessary to reduce radioactivity enough for the waste to be accepted at WIPP.
The National Academy of Sciences in a 2020 analysis estimated the surplus could add up to almost 50 metric tons.
County Commissioner Anna Hansen and Weehler have said their main concern is the 26 metric tons of castoff plutonium bomb cores, or pits, that are being kept at the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas.
This plutonium would be sent to the Los Alamos lab, where it would be turned into an oxide powder. The powder then would be shipped to the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, where it would be further diluted before returning to New Mexico for storage at WIPP.
That would require transporting the substance twice on N.M. 599 and U.S. 84/285 — when the plutonium comes in from Pantex and when the lab ships the powder.
"Moving it across the country, across New Mexico, is dangerous to the citizens," Hansen said. "We're concerned about safety."
It's still not known what kind of containers the oxide powders would be shipped in, Hansen said. There's no evidence it would be transported in anything nearly as secure as TRUPACTs, the fortified containers that hold transuranic waste, she said.
If a truck accident breached a container and the powder was released, it would be toxic to breath in, embedding in lung tissue for years and increasing the chance of cancer, Weehler said. It also can contaminate soil so extensively that it's nearly impossible to purge, she added.
In a November hearing, lawmakers agreed the plutonium shipments posed risks and might not comply with WIPP's disposal regulations. They voted to send letters to federal nuclear managers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The Energy Department originally sought to build a Savannah River facility that could turn Cold War plutonium into a mixed oxide fuel for commercial nuclear plants. But after billions of dollars in cost overruns and years of delays, the Trump administration scrapped the project and decided to go with diluting and disposing of the waste.
Weehler said she understands the feds need to get rid of the leftover plutonium, but it's time to build another repository, preferably near Pantex or Savannah River. That way, it won't have to be shipped thousands of miles, increasing the likelihood of an accident, she said.
"There's got to be a safer, more sane plan," she said.
