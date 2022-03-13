Holtec International’s plans to build an underground storage site for spent nuclear fuel in the Carlsbad area has proved politically radioactive, drawing heated opposition from New Mexico’s high-ranking leaders.
Their stiff resistance is galling to Holtec supporters, including local government and business officials in Southeastern New Mexico who think the project will be an economic boon for the region.
But Holtec detractors far outnumber fans in the political arena, and this year, the opponents have begun expressing their not-in-our-backyard sentiment through proposed legislation.
New Mexico lawmakers have crafted state and federal bills aimed at blocking Holtec’s proposed multibillion-dollar facility that would store as many as 10,000 casks of high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.
A state House bill that would affirm New Mexico’s authority to deny Holtec some necessary permits, based on possible adverse impacts, failed to get a floor vote. The bill’s supporters say it lacked time, not votes, in the 30-day legislative session, and that it has a good shot at passing next year.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández are co-sponsoring bipartisan companion bills to bar federal funding to private entities such as Holtec for interim nuclear-waste storage sites.
The legislative efforts show lawmakers’ increased determination to resist Holtec’s project in any way possible.
“We have a responsibility to protect our communities, environment, and industries,” Leger Fernández said in a statement. “This bicameral, bipartisan bill will make sure that our beautiful home does not become a de facto dumping ground for nuclear waste.”
The spent nuclear-fuel site would be in Carlsbad, where the U.S. Energy Department already operates an underground repository for radioactive waste generated during the Cold War and in more recent years.
The area is also home to Urenco USA’s uranium enrichment factory in Eunice, which supplies the materials used at the core of fuel rods.
Although Holtec’s proposed facility is being called an interim storage site, the license it seeks would be good for 40 years, which critics say would make it permanent because there’s no place to dispose of the spent fuel and no plans to create one.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is expected to issue Holtec the license by 2023. It approved a license last year for Interim Storage Partners to build a site in Texas to hold spent fuel.
One proponent of the Holtec site said political leaders like Leger Fernández who are working to derail the project lack connection to the region.
“This is exactly what’s wrong with New Mexico — no one has a clue how to create jobs,” said John Heaton, chairman of the Eddy-Lea Energy Alliance, which is selling Holtec land for the storage site. “The single largest industrial cluster in the state is the nuclear cluster, and we do everything we can to ignore it. What a tragedy.”
Tightening federal laws and purse strings
New Mexico and Texas, although politically at odds in many ways, share a common resistance to storing high-level nuclear waste.
Heinrich and Leger Fernández both are co-sponsoring their versions of the bill with Texas Republicans — Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. August Pfluger, respectively.
Their proposed legislation would prevent any federal funds from going to private interim storage sites for nuclear waste. The restrictions would remain in place until a permanent disposal site is created.
A key money source that would be cut off is the Judgment Fund, which was established when utilities successfully sued the federal government for costs they incurred storing spent fuel at their nuclear-plant sites after the Yucca Mountain repository in Nevada failed to open as planned by 1998.
Nuclear plants in the U.S. generate about 2,000 metric tons of waste a year, with an estimated 83,000 metric tons amassed since the 1950s, according to Energy Department figures.
The cast-off solid fuel is kept at 70 sites in three dozen states, either in steel-lined, concrete pools or dry casks, the agency said on the web page, adding that these sites offer safe storage until a permanent place to consolidate the waste is created.
As with all nascent federal bills, the proposed legislation has a long, uncertain road ahead.
One opponent of the Holtec site said it’s already having an impact.
It encouraged lawmakers to kill a provision that was attached to the federal appropriations bill the U.S. Senate just passed, one that would’ve changed a 40-year-old law and made the Energy Department take responsibility for interim storage sites, including the one Holtec seeks, said Don Hancock, director of nuclear waste safety for the nonprofit Southwest Research and Information Center.
Under the current law, the agency only takes title to a permanent disposal site for spent nuclear fuel, Hancock said. Having it take on temporary sites would shift much of the financial burden and liability — if there are accidents — to taxpayers, he said.
“Holtec has been lobbying for that provision … for years,” Hancock said.
Heaton insisted Holtec was receiving no federal money for the Carlsbad site.
When asked if the company was planning to tap the Judgment Fund, Heaton replied, “No, they were not.”
Federal money that’s available now is strictly for a permanent site, which New Mexico has no interest in building, Heaton said.
But Hancock said there’s a possible loophole in the Judgment Fund that could allow Holtec to request money to cover some costs, including for utilities.
The bipartisan bill would close that loophole, he added.
Holtec will have to find a way for the federal government to subsidize the costs of shipping the waste from nuclear power plants and storing it in Carlsbad because utilities will not want their ratepayers and investors to bear those expenses, Hancock said.
“The Holtec facility will never happen unless the feds are significantly funding it.” Hancock said.
Shutting New Mexico’s door
During the last legislative session, a bill was proposed for the storage or disposal of spent nuclear fuel in New Mexico.
The bill’s sponsors argued that while the state can’t interfere with how the Nuclear Regulatory Commission oversees the waste, it can block storage sites that could cause adverse environmental and community impacts.
Still, the bill’s opponents countered the state can’t override the commission’s authority, regardless of potential impacts. And they decried efforts to derail a project that will create up to 350 jobs in the area.
The House version passed two committees but didn’t make it to a floor vote.
State Sen. Jeff Steinborn, a staunch critic of the Holtec project, said the bill had ample support but was competing with too many other bills during a short session.
He thinks it has a strong chance of making it to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk next year. And he’s confident it won’t be too late to head off Holtec, even with its pending license.
“The NRC has continually moved back the expected timeline because Holtec has not provided the technical answers to questions they’ve been asked,” Steinborn said.
If Holtec gets the license, it still needs certain state permits to move forward, and the legislation would quash that, Steinborn said.
The Texas Legislature recently passed a law barring high-level nuclear waste sites, Steinborn said.
New Mexico lawmakers decided not to follow suit with a proposed blanket ban, but instead chose to prohibit the spent fuel sites based on the state’s authority to withhold permits, he said, adding that it will be harder to fight in court.
Steinborn applauded the federal bill that would cut off a large source of funding to Holtec and make it harder for the project to materialize.
“That would be shutting a very large door,” Steinborn said.
