Gen. Leslie R. Groves, right, and Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, who cooperated on the development of the atomic bomb, on Sept. 9, 1945 survey the area in Alamogordo where a tower once stood before the Trinity Test bomb exploded.
On the test ground for the atomic bomb near Almagordo, N.M., Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, University of California physicist, smokes his pipe as he contemplates the site on Sept. 9, 1945.
Associated Press file photo
In a blinding flash, the world changed forever, as did the lives of all those involved in developing the atomic bomb detonated at the Trinity Site in south-central New Mexico 78 years ago.
None more so than J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist put in charge of designing the nuclear device for the Manhattan Project with the aim of ending World War II.
After the plutonium bomb dubbed The Gadget lit up the morning sky in a mushroom-shaped cloud, the successful test led to the U.S. dropping two of these secret weapons on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing an estimated 200,000 people and inflicting radiation poisoning on much of the populace.
The horrendous attack ended the war. Then came the aftermath, which is where a new documentary on Oppenheimer begins.
Filmmaker Larry Sheffield discussed the upcoming premiere of Oppenheimer After Trinity during an online news conference Tuesday, with the film set to debut April 22 at the SALA Los Alamos Event Center.
The movie seeks to cast a fuller picture of Oppenheimer, revealing a complex man ambivalent about the destructive power he helped unleash and put at humanity's fingertips — a feat for which he still is both celebrated and reviled.
"We really try to get into the mind of Dr. Oppenheimer," Sheffield said.
The release of his documentary comes amid a larger reexamination of the physicist, known as father of the atomic bomb.
In some ways, 2023 is the year of Robert Oppenheimer — nearly eight decades after the end of the war and 56 years after his death from cancer in 1967.
The Department of Energy announcement in December it had reversed a decision made nearly 70 years ago by the former Atomic Energy Commission to revoke Oppenheimer's weapons security clearance in what officials now call a “flawed process that violated the commission’s own regulations.”
Following an investigation, the Energy Department determined the decision that ended Oppenheimer’s national security career was aimed at discrediting him in public debates over U.S. weapons policy. The review detailed numerous procedural flaws, concluding, “the system failed … [and] that a substantial injustice was done to a loyal American.”
Hollywood, too, took new interest in the Manhattan Project and Oppenheimer, with the expected release in July of a major feature film by Christopher Nolan. The movie, titled simply Oppenheimer, filmed in 2022 around Santa Fe and Los Alamos, using some of the historic buildings where the physicist lived and worked. It stars several A-list actors, with a cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Bennie Safdie, Michael Angarano and Josh Hartnett.
Sheffield, through a blend of old footage, declassified documents and other research, let the late physicist be the storyteller of his documentary as much as possible, he said, adding this method helped him as both a filmmaker and historian.
"When you can find their own words, and they're telling the story, it kind of resonates and connects all the dots," Sheffield said.
Oppenheimer After Trinity is the second installment in what will be a trilogy spanning the period before, during and after the Trinity test that marked the dawn of the Atomic Age.
The first was a 28-minute documentary titled Alamogordo, Center of the World, Trinity 1945. It was originally set to be released in 2020 to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Trinity blast, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay, Sheffield said.
That film centers on Sheffield's hometown of Alamogordo, not far from the Trinity Site, and chronicles the events leading up to the first atomic test.
The Oppenheimer biopic is the next chapter, looking at the man and the events surrounding him, from the end of a world war to the start of the Cold War.
"It gives the audience a really deep perspective," Sheffield said.
Oppenheimer became wedged between his sense of patriotic duty and opposition to the escalating arms race in which more powerful nuclear weapons were being made in greater number, Sheffield said.
Oppenheimer fell out of favor with political and military leaders when he spoke against developing the hydrogen bomb. He was discredited through accusations of consorting with Communists and, in turn, stripped of his security clearance.
The military establishment that once revered him then spurned him.
Allan Saenz, owner of the SALA center, said with Nolan's Oppenheimer — a dramatization — coming out soon, it's important to have a documentary that tells a factual story.
Nolan's film probably will lead to an increase in people visiting Los Alamos, which is at the heart of the debate over nuclear weapons, Saenz said.
"Larry's documentary will be able to provide more information," he added.
Sheffield said a salient period in the film is 1945, the year the war approached its finale and the groundwork was laid for reshaping the world order.
A pivotal event is the Potsdam Conference, he said, referring to the two-week summit where U.S., British and Soviet leaders met and agreed to demilitarize Germany and carve it into four occupation zones.
"There's a lot of behind-the-scenes things that we learned that will be in the film," Sheffield said.
A parallel between the 1940s and now is the debate about when new technology is going too far, Sheffield said. The nuclear threat has intensified with multiple powers armed with the weapons, making this film relevant to the current times, he said.
"It's even more prevalent today in the argument: 'How did we get here, how are we facing potential annihilation?' ” Sheffield said. "It affects every human being on the Earth."