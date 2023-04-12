In a blinding flash, the world changed forever, as did the lives of all those involved in developing the atomic bomb detonated at the Trinity Site in south-central New Mexico 78 years ago. 

None more so than J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist put in charge of designing the nuclear device for the Manhattan Project with the aim of ending World War II. 

After the plutonium bomb dubbed The Gadget lit up the morning sky in a mushroom-shaped cloud, the successful test led to the U.S. dropping two of these secret weapons on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing an estimated 200,000 people and inflicting radiation poisoning on much of the populace. 

