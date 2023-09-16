Lewis Strauss may have been J. Robert Oppenheimer’s antagonist in Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster, but he was a mensch to other members of Los Alamos’ small Jewish community.

In the 1960s, Strauss secured a zero-interest loan for the congregation of the Los Alamos Jewish Center so it could built it own building, which now sits on Canyon Road. In a town of just around 13,000 residents, keeping it going has been a labor of love over the decades.

“There is a mindset in Los Alamos that we don’t go off the hill unless we have to,” said Jack Shlachter, who serves as the center’s part-time rabbi. “Having this up here is a wonderful thing.”

