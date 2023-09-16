Lewis Strauss may have been J. Robert Oppenheimer’s antagonist in Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster, but he was a mensch to other members of Los Alamos’ small Jewish community.
In the 1960s, Strauss secured a zero-interest loan for the congregation of the Los Alamos Jewish Center so it could built it own building, which now sits on Canyon Road. In a town of just around 13,000 residents, keeping it going has been a labor of love over the decades.
“There is a mindset in Los Alamos that we don’t go off the hill unless we have to,” said Jack Shlachter, who serves as the center’s part-time rabbi. “Having this up here is a wonderful thing.”
Self-described as egalitarian and unaffiliated with any major Jewish denomination, the center serves the Jewish community of Los Alamos and White Rock, and today has about 50 members. It was lay-led until 1995, when Shlachter became ordained.
Shlachter came to Los Alamos in 1979 to work as a physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and ultimately became the leader of the lab’s Theoretical Division — the position Oppenheimer once held.
Though many view science and religion as incompatible, he said that’s not how he sees things.
“Physics doesn’t usually try to understand ‘why,’ it understands ‘how,’ ” Shlachter said. “Why is the law of gravity the way it is? That’s not really a physics question in my opinion, it’s more of a Judaism question.”
Shlachter decided to get ordained for several reasons, including because the state does not recognize marriages conducted by laypeople and he wanted Jewish couples in Los Alamos to be able to get married without having to find someone to bring into town — though he had a workaround for that.
“For seven years I was an alternate judge at the Los Alamos municipal court, so I had the ability to conduct wedding ceremonies for several years before my ordination,” he said.
Shlachter also wanted to show people, including his young children, that Judaism was something he valued. And he wanted the Jewish community to have a spokesperson to make it more visible in town, particularly in the event any antisemitic incidents needed to be addressed.
“When a response is required, it can help to have somebody with some authoritative title,” he said.
Fortunately, Shlachter said that has been a rarity in Los Alamos, and events that do occur seem to be more out of ignorance than malice toward the Jewish community.
Shlachter has held a number of educational events that have been popular with people who wanted to learn more about Judaism. He credited his wife, Beverly Shlachter, with a resurgence in the center’s popularity since the pandemic began.
She has organized a free monthly, catered dinner that has become popular and has worked to get a group together for members in their 20s and 30s. She also put together an endowment fund for the center that people may make regular contributions to or name in their will, which he said will be important for the long-term health of the community.
“It was here when I came here, and I would like it to be here long after I’m gone,” he said of the center.
The congregation is still largely powered by the work of lay volunteers. Like most entities in town, the majority of congregants have a connection to the lab.
Beverly Cooper and her husband moved to Los Alamos from Seattle in the 1970s when her husband got a job at LANL, and they became involved with the Jewish Center in 1977. She said she appreciated how woman can do everything men do at the center and that it welcomes people from all types of Jewish backgrounds.
“Because we’re a small community, we accommodate everyone,” she said.
Past board President Andrew Dattelbaum came to Los Alamos 20 years ago to join the lab. At that point, he already had a history of leadership, having led a Jewish youth group when he was a graduate student in North Carolina.
Dattelbaum is one of the laypeople who helps lead services at the center and said it’s a community effort to teach one another. If anyone is interested in leading services, they are welcome to learn how participate, and they try to work with people to incorporate parts of their own Jewish traditions that are meaningful to them into the center’s services.
The small size also gives laypeople opportunities to take on roles they might not get the chance to experience at a large synagogue. The center teaches laypeople to read from the center’s three Torah scrolls, which Dattelbaum said is usually the job of a rabbi.
“We train people to read in Hebrew from the Torah scrolls, and that is unique,” he said.
The congregation has aged over the time he’s been involved, and he and Shlachter both said they are hoping to get more young people involved. The lab is in the middle of a hiring push, which is bringing in more young and early career people.
“As the laboratory is hiring, more younger Jewish families are coming into town,” Dattelbaum said.
While many people outside the town aren’t aware Los Alamos has its own synagogue, its Jewish presence dates back to World War II.
A number of prominent scientists working on the Manhattan Project were Jewish, including Oppenheimer, Richard Feynman, Edward Teller and George Placzek. A number of employees were German Jews who had fled Europe in the 1930s and were recruited by Oppenheimer, said Linda Goff, president of the New Mexico Jewish Historical Society.
Though Oppenheimer was not religiously observant, Goff said he and other Jews who worked on the Manhattan Project were motivated by their fears of what the Nazis were doing in Europe.
“My understanding is that was the prime motivation for these leading scientists to work on the project,” she said. “They might have had some misgivings, but they wanted to defeat the Nazis.”
Shlachter had a moment of viral fame when he was invited by the J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Committee to give a talk at the SALA Center shortly before the release of Oppenheimer. He decided to speak about Strauss and Oppenheimer as “two Jews in conflict,” which unbeknownst to him ended up being a central plot point in the film. The talk was recorded and ended up getting covered by a number of Jewish news outlets around the world.
“I had a fair amount of publicity there for a while,” he said.
Will Oppenheimer make people more aware of the town’s Jewish roots? “In the end, it’s a movie,” Shlacter said.
But in an era when antisemitism is once again on the rise, “my hope is that the Oppenheimer movie makes clear to people that Jews have played an important role in this country,” he said.