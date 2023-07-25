As blunders in moviemaking go, Oppenheimer is guilty of a misdemeanor.
The title character, nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is depicted in 1945 amid people waving U.S. flags with 50 stars. Not until 1959 did the country have 50 states, necessitating flags with that many stars.
Anachronisms often slip into scenes. They are pitfalls of period pictures.
The greater test for movies about real people is how faithful they are to the truth. Some of the more acclaimed and commercially successful biopics have failed to one extent or another. Three stand out.
Worst biopic ever — The Hurricane, 1999. This movie is a valentine to onetime middleweight boxing contender and triple-murder defendant Rubin “Hurricane” Carter.
The Hurricane didn’t just ignore facts. The movie murdered the truth. With his boxing career in steep decline, Carter was convicted in the 1966 murders of three people in a bar in Paterson, N.J.
Carter had a lengthy record of thuggery before being charged with the murders. He served time in reform school, was separated from the Army after four courts-martial and was imprisoned for two vicious street muggings, all before he was 22.
But with Denzel Washington portraying Carter, the movie depicted him as a model citizen who was railroaded for the murders because of racism.
Juries twice convicted Carter of the homicides. A federal judge freed him in 1985, after Carter had served more than 18 years in prison. The judge cited prosecutorial misconduct, a finding the accused lawyers disputed.
Carter died in 2014 at age 76. He had long complained because The Hurricane was not nominated for an Academy Award.
Least truthful portrayal of a real person, Deep Throat in All the President’s Men, 1976. For three decades after the movie debuted, few people knew the identity of The Washington Post’s most famous Watergate source, code-named “Deep Throat” because he spoke only on deep background.
Actor Hal Holbrook was riveting as the secretive figure who met reporter Bob Woodward at night in haunting parking garages. All the President’s Men portrayed “Deep Throat” as an ethical, patriotic insider who was incensed by then-President Richard Nixon’s corruption.
As it turned out, Deep Throat was W. Mark Felt, who held the No. 2 position in the FBI. Angry because he had been passed over the top job, Felt leaked information to Woodward and reporters for other publications, most notably Time magazine.
Some of Felt’s tips were false. His critics say his real objective was to make his boss at the FBI look bad, potentially creating a reason for Nixon to elevate Felt to director of the FBI.
The late Barry Sussman, probably the most skilled Post editor on hundreds of Watergate stories, said Felt was not an important source.
Felt once helped Woodward confirm a story, Sussman said in public speeches.
Only in the myth of the movie was Felt pivotal to the Post’s coverage of Watergate.
Part of Felt’s arrangement with Woodward was that, as a secret source, he would never be mentioned in any way.
“Deep Throat” nonetheless became a character in the book All the President’s Men by Woodward and Carl Bernstein. The shadowy source became an exaggerated figure in the movie.
Truth is sidestepped, Black Mass, 2015. Ruthless Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger is the central figure in this movie. The extent to which corrupt law enforcement officers abetted Bulger is minimized for cinematic simplicity.
Murder, drug dealing and strong-arming innocent people were only aspects of Bulger’s criminality. He long received protection from prosecution because he was an FBI informant. The ugly, secretive system enabled Bulger to break laws with impunity.
With Johnny Depp as Bulger, Black Mass is chilling. The movie does a first-rate job of revealing lawless Bulger and his button-downed brother, who was a powerful lawmaker in Massachusetts.
Missing from the movie is the level of police corruption that allowed Bulger to murder, loot his city and poison many of its kids with drugs.
In Black Mass, then-FBI Agent John Connolly becomes a one-man protector of Bulger and his criminal enterprise. Bulger could not have illegally prospered for so long without the cooperation of other FBI agents and police officers. They were happy to accept bribes in return for allowing Bulger to commit felony after felony.
Black Mass was released three years before Bulger was beaten to death in prison at age 89. Old snitches aren’t immune from the inmates’ code.
Box-office smash Oppenheimer will be scrutinized beyond the flags of ‘45. But the early returns are more promising than what moviemakers did with Connolly, Hurricane Carter and “Deep Throat,” real people who were distorted or oversimplified in the name of truth.