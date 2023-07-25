As blunders in moviemaking go, Oppenheimer is guilty of a misdemeanor.

The title character, nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is depicted in 1945 amid people waving U.S. flags with 50 stars. Not until 1959 did the country have 50 states, necessitating flags with that many stars.

Anachronisms often slip into scenes. They are pitfalls of period pictures.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich at sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you