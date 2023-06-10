Joe Dudziak has gotten a close look at the rising use of fentanyl, an opioid he calls “vicious,” in the 3½ years he has spent meeting with people on the streets of Santa Fe through his local outreach program for the homeless.

He has seen the many ways it has frustrated an already uphill battle against the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The synthetic opioid is readily available and relatively cheap, said Dudziak, better known as “Chaplain Joe,” and “people are terrified of getting off of it” because of the intense withdrawal symptoms it leaves behind. A common euphemism for fentanyl use is “staying well,” he said, which refers to the need to avoid withdrawal.

