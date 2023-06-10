Joe Dudziak has gotten a close look at the rising use of fentanyl, an opioid he calls “vicious,” in the 3½ years he has spent meeting with people on the streets of Santa Fe through his local outreach program for the homeless.
He has seen the many ways it has frustrated an already uphill battle against the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The synthetic opioid is readily available and relatively cheap, said Dudziak, better known as “Chaplain Joe,” and “people are terrified of getting off of it” because of the intense withdrawal symptoms it leaves behind. A common euphemism for fentanyl use is “staying well,” he said, which refers to the need to avoid withdrawal.
A lack of access to treatment has contributed to the community’s struggles with drug addiction, he said, also noting housing insecurity is deeply intertwined in the opioid crisis.
Advocates and local government officials hope a new infusion of money from companies that have created and profited from a nationwide opioid crisis — retailers and manufacturers of the powerful prescription painkillers — will help fund the solutions. Years of state government litigation against companies are yielding historic settlement amounts for public war chests in the fight against opioids.
The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office confirmed Friday it has reached a record $500 million settlement with Walgreens, the final deal in a case against pharmacies that brought $774 million to the state. Opioid settlements with the state so far total more than $1 billion.
Much of that money will go to cities and counties, offering what some see as unprecedented potential for investments in effective public health interventions. Officials with the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County are now developing plans for how to use the millions of dollars that will come over several years of payments, which began in December.
“We have a great opportunity right now to really normalize the inclusion of addiction treatment in all kinds of primary care,” said Dr. Wendy Johnson, a family physician in Santa Fe. “It should just be a part of primary care, especially in a state like New Mexico, where we have such limited access to specialists.”
Treatment programs for opioid use disorder are “still woefully underfunded and woefully understaffed” throughout the state and nation, Johnson said, noting studies have found 87% of people suffering from opioid use disorder are not receiving proven, lifesaving treatment.
Financial documents obtained through a public records request show opioid settlement payments of $958,185.50 have been made to the city of Santa Fe and $765,393.45 has gone to Santa Fe County. Neither government has spent any opioid cash yet, but the county’s budget for the coming year reflects the first expenditures.
The county plans to budget about $113,000 for a new position in the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Office to “provide behavioral health crisis support and respond to drug overdoses,” county spokesperson Olivia Romo wrote in an email Friday. Another $120,000 will be used to purchase of Naltrexone, a medication used to treat alcohol and opioid addition, for the county jail.
“Santa Fe County has begun the preliminary process to plan, design, and implement an enhanced detox center at the jail,” Romo wrote. “We are currently working with experts to determine how to best provide detox services in our jail and strive to have a plan to present to the Board of County Commissioners mid-year.”
She added the county provides multiple funding streams for treatment of substance use disorders, including detoxification, medication-assisted treatment and the distribution of Narcan, or naloxone, a drug that reverses an opioid overdose.
The city’s budget for the coming fiscal year does not reflect any planned expenditures of the opioid funds, but spokesperson Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said the Community Health and Safety Department is developing a proposal for consideration by the mayor and City Council.
New Mexico cities and counties are limited in how they can spend opioid settlement funds, which must be kept separate from other public funds. A list of “opioid remediation uses” identifies many types of approved expenses, such as expanding addiction treatment and prevention services and wrap-around services — including housing, transportation, job training and child care — for people in recovery.
Many advocates see the historic settlements as an opportunity to bolster programs that could help curb overdose deaths.
The death rate from drug overdose in Santa Fe County has for more than a decade hovered above the statewide rate, which in turn has eclipsed the national average. Preliminary data on drug overdose deaths in 2022 from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a slight drop in New Mexico to 1,018 deaths after years of record-high numbers of lives lost.
Johnson hopes to see the settlement funds used in “innovative ways” to expand “a whole spectrum” of treatment and evidence-based harm reduction services. She noted recent New York City investments in “harm reduction vending machines” stocked with naloxone, safe injection kits and birth control.
As public officials prepare to deploy the settlement funds, Johnson said, they should consider decision-making processes that involve high-level experts and treatment providers, as well as people who have experienced addiction firsthand or through a loved one.
City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, who has a background in public health, said she would support research-based addiction prevention measures that specifically target youth in the community.
“There are so many ways that I could see this money being spent that would be beneficial in really addressing substance abuse and addiction in our community,” Cassutt said Friday. “But I think an important piece of this is going to be: How do we empower our youth, give them more opportunities, other activities that will hopefully prevent them from getting onto this pathway to begin with and having to deal with the fallout of that addiction?”
The city and county should collaborate on opioid treatment and prevention programs, Cassutt said.
“It would be very unwise of us to not be speaking with the other jurisdictions and the other actors in this,” she said, “so that we can really maximize those dollars and we can build upon instead of replicate what each other is doing.”