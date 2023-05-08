Workers install facing panels, trim and walkways around the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary as construction continues Monday at the Railyard. The new museum is slated to open the weekend of Sept. 23-24, with plans for a grand opening of the former Joseph F. Halpin State Records and Archives.
A state museum for contemporary art that has been in a planning and construction stage for years — and has spurred its share of controversy along the way — has set an opening date.
The Vladem Contemporary will debut the weekend of Sept. 23-24, Mark White, executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art, said Monday.
He said the date is "set in stone barring unforeseen circumstances."
The opening weekend will be free for the public and include food, refreshments, music, art-related activities, tours and the opening of the inaugural exhibition, Shadow and Light. White said the exhibition will examine how and why contemporary artists use New Mexico's light and how they influenced others in their work with light.
In addition, the museum will unveil the Windowbox Project, an installation of work from both local and internationally known artists, including Cristina González, a New Mexico artist and art teacher, and Leo Villareal and Oswaldo Maciá..
Down the line, other exhibitions will come into the museum, located off Guadalupe Street on the site of the former Halpin Building, including Off Center: 1970-2000, an exhibition of contemporary work from the last three decades of the 20th century, White said.
He said for the most part, the museum will define contemporary work as art created as far back as 1980, though sometimes exhibitions may showcase work created before that time as a prelude to explaining how the movement started and grew.
The new museum, named after Robert and Ellen Vladem, who made a gift of $4 million to the $12.5 million capital campaign, will have an educational classroom and host workshops and field trips for students, White said.
Construction of the museum did not come without contention, most of it centered around a decades-old mural, Multi-Cultural, created by artist Gilberto Guzman and other artists in 1980. The mural was on the side of the Halpin Building facing Guadalupe Street.
Some protested the plan to remove the historic mural, claiming such a move is another example of the growing gentrification of Santa Fe and disrespectful to local cultural and historical traditions.
Guzman filed a lawsuit to stop the state Department of Cultural Affairs from removing the mural, but in the autumn of 2021, he agreed to create a scaled-down version of the mural for display inside the lobby of the Vladem Contemporary.
White said he hopes those who were against removing the mural "will be able to turn the page and move forward." He said a 24-foot-long reproduction of Guzman's mural will be displayed in the lobby where people can see it without having to pay admission to the museum.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, museum officials unveiled a 15-foot-tall, 16-foot-wide mixed media art piece of steel and fabric titled Ode to the Multi-Cultural Mural (La Guadalupana)at the museum construction site.
The artwork has an image of La Virgen de Guadalupe — the brown-skinned, mixed-Indigenous patroness of the Americas — in the middle of a bright Navajo sáanii floral scarf design, with the stretched fabric piece displayed between forged steel roses that climb up the outer frame.
While the museum hopes to attract tourists, locals and art lovers, White said it's also vital the museum draws young visitors who may have little or no experience visiting museums.
"One thing is essential," he said. "You want children to come to the museum and be comfortable there. When you bring children into a museum for whatever reasons — through their parents, school groups, activities — then they feel they belong there and will be interested in coming back."