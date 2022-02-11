The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government is requesting an update regarding the health status of Sen. Ben Ray Luján following his stroke more than two weeks ago.
Luján, 49, suffered a stroke Jan. 27 and was hospitalized after surgery in Albuquerque. He has since been away from his duties on Capitol Hill.
No information has been released on his condition since the stroke was announced last week, prompting the foundation to issue a news release requesting more transparency.
“New Mexicans are left confused and concerned about the lack of information from the Senator’s office,” the statement read. “The Senator’s health, his absence from the Senate, and his future service are issues of public importance.
“The veil of privacy must be lifted so that New Mexicans know the state of Sen. Luján’s health and their representation within the Senate.”
Luján was treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe after complaining of fatigue. He later was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where he was diagnosed with a stroke in the cerebellum.
Luján’s chief of staff Carlos Sanchez issued a statement Feb. 1 that announced Luján’s medical condition and indicated the senator was expected to make a full recovery. The senator’s spokesman, Adán Serna, did not respond to a request for comment, but officials and medical experts have said recovery for the type of stroke Luján suffered would take between four and six weeks.
In its statement, the Foundation for Open Government — which promotes transparency in government and lobbies for stronger freedom of information laws — the said a “balance” must be stuck between the senator’s privacy and the public’s right to know.
Shannon Kunkel, executive director for the foundation, said Luján’s health is a matter of “great national importance,” especially as President Joe Biden works to confirm a new Supreme Court justice to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
Kunkel said she’s surprised there hasn’t been a larger national push for more information regarding Luján’s health.
“Honestly, even when President [Donald] Trump came down with COVID, we did see his physician on air giving press briefings,” she said. “I think that kind of is necessary. I feel like [his return] has been maybe inappropriately kept secret.”
Lujan’s vote would be crucial in a confirmation hearing as his could be a 50th vote in favor of Biden’s nominee. In a 50-50 tie, Vice President Kamala Harris would cast the deciding ballot in the Senate.
Kunkel said with Luján out, New Mexico is missing out on half of its representation in the Senate.
Luján’s colleague in the New Mexico delegation, Sen. Martin Heinrich, also a Democrat, tweeted he had a “great call” with Luján, without elaborating on when the conversation occurred.
“I’m looking forward to having him back on the Senate floor and sharing some Frito pie in my office (that’s physical therapy, right?),” he tweeted.
Luján grew up in Nambé and was elected to the Senate in 2020. He previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives.
