Open enrollment started Tuesday, and will continue through Jan. 15 for beWellnm, the state’s health insurance exchange for people who aren’t offered health care by employers or are self-employed.
As many as 4 of 5 applicants may qualify to pay less than $10 per month for health care coverage with federal and state subsidies in place, beWellnm interim CEO Heather Korbulic said Tuesday during a Zoom media briefing.
Native Americans who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but less than three times the poverty rate can qualify for no-cost health insurance through beWellnm, said Colin Baillio, director of coverage affordability and expansion at the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.
A new Turquoise Plan offers the most affordable rates with the lowest deductibles available and lowest out-of-pocket costs for individuals earning less than about $41,000 or a family of four earning less than about $83,000.
The recent passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, the state’s new Health Insurance Marketplace Affordability Program and beWellnm's conversion last year from the federal marketplace, healthcare.gov, to New Mexico’s own beWellnm.com has enabled the exchange to offer the lowest rates yet.
“We have put in enormous effort to refresh our efforts to connect New Mexicans with affordable health care,” Korbulic said.
BeWellnm this year has four participating insurance companies, down from six last year: Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care; Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico; Molina Healthcare; and Presbyterian Health Plan. Best Life is providing only dental insurance.
All plans will continue to cover the 10 essential benefits, such as doctor visits, hospital stays, maternity care, emergency room care and prescriptions.
“We are now able to develop plans unique for New Mexico,” said David Shaw, beWellnm’s board chairman and CEO of Nor-Lea Hospital District in Lovington.
The Legislature appropriated $28 million for 2023 for the Health Insurance Marketplace Affordability Program.
“We are acutely aware of the economic challenges,” Baillio said.
New Mexicans who enroll in beWellnm by Dec. 23 will be covered from Jan. 1. Those who enroll by Jan. 15 will have coverage from Feb. 1. Along with the beWellnm.com website, customers can call 833-862-3935.
Korbulic said 900 assisters and brokers are available to provide free enrollment assistance.