Open enrollment started Tuesday, and will continue through Jan. 15 for beWellnm, the state’s health insurance exchange for people who aren’t offered health care by employers or are self-employed.

As many as 4 of 5 applicants may qualify to pay less than $10 per month for health care coverage with federal and state subsidies in place, beWellnm interim CEO Heather Korbulic said Tuesday during a Zoom media briefing.

Native Americans who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but less than three times the poverty rate can qualify for no-cost health insurance through beWellnm, said Colin Baillio, director of coverage affordability and expansion at the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.

Popular in the Community