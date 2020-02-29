Eeeeeeee noooooo.
One of the accent marks on the official seal of the city of Santa Fe, which is featured prominently at the top of the city government's website, is in the wrong spot. The misplaced accent mark left some city officials wondering Friday how it got there and others questioning if it was even an error.
"Who says it's incorrect?" city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon asked.
(Full disclosure: The reporter uses an accent in his name.)
Welcome to the beautiful but sometimes confusing world of the Spanish language in a largely English environment.
The city seal lists Santa Fe's founding name, which is a doozie: La Villa Real de la Santa Fé de San Francisco de Asís, or Santa Fe for short.
But the seal on the city's website puts the accent mark over the first "s" in Asís instead of over the "i."
Even Mayor Alan Webber, who is originally from St. Louis and moved to Santa Fe from the East Coast, knows the accent mark over the "s" is no bueno.
"It is always over a vowel; it is never over a consonant," Webber said. "Yes, I learned that from my Spanish teacher."
Webber started taking Spanish lessons about a year ago because it's customary for the mayor to read a centuries-old proclamation that's written in Spanish during the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe. Webber had to ask former City Councilor Peter Ives, who isn't fluent in Spanish but knows enough to get by, to read the proclamation on his behalf his first year in office. But Webber practiced enough that he read it himself last year.
Still, the mayor's foray into Spanish wasn't without a slight stumble. Webber erroneously called the misplaced accent mark over the "s" a tilde, which is actually that squiggly line that goes over words like "piñon" and "español."
"Don't try to speak English to me," the mayor said jokingly.
But Webber checked in with his Spanish teacher first to make sure the tilde ... er ... accent mark on the city seal was incorrect.
"I did confirm with my Spanish teacher that it is in the wrong place," he said. "I don’t know how long it’s been there. It predates my becoming mayor, however."
Webber, who took a Spanish lesson as recently as Thursday, said it's "absolutely essential" the city fix the mistake.
"We’ll have to take it up with our city design team," he said.
Webber said his Spanish teacher told him the use of accent marks is usually a personal choice when it comes to one's own name.
"He says if one is working in an English-speaking environment, sometimes people with Hispanic surnames do omit the" accent mark, he said.
"But if you wish to retain it and honor the Spanishness of your family heritage, that seems incredibly appropriate for Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico. Not that anybody needs my permission, but I’m just quoting from my Spanish teacher," the mayor added.
"This is why, in spite of the people making light of my failed effort to speak Spanish, it's nice to keep in touch with someone who is a very well-educated Spanish teacher."
Amen to that. Rather, amén.
