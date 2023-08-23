Only two of eight ballot questions asking Santa Fe voters to decide on city charter changes were approved by the City Council at a marathon special meeting Tuesday night — raising questions about whether councilors were prepared to debate the issues as well as the purpose of the Charter Review Commission.
Along with a proposed excise tax on high-end home sales to fund affordable housing initiatives, Santa Fe voters will see questions on their November ballots about whether to lower the percentage of voter signatures required on a petition seeking a referendum and whether to establish clearer guidelines for the Charter Review Commission, a group the city is required to convene at least once every 10 years.
Councilors repeatedly questioned the need to put proposed charter changes before voters, arguing they preferred to govern through the ordinance process. Policies included in the charter are more difficult to change or remove, they noted.
"Ordinance still holds the strength of law," Councilor Jamie Cassutt said in one discussion during the special meeting, which began Tuesday evening and extended into the early hours of Wednesday morning. The hourslong meeting came after months of work by the Charter Review Commission.
Several councilors expressed frustration with what they said was a lack of detail in the proposed charter amendments — something commission member Paul Dirdak said was the councilors' responsibility to iron out before putting the ballot questions to a vote.
"The only body that is equipped to develop proposals that go on the ballot is the council, not the commission," he said. "The voters shouldn’t be subject to what we do without elected people qualifying what we do, and that job wasn’t done."
Dirdak didn't mind that the council decided not to approve the majority of proposals the commission recommended. The council should not ask voters to decide on issues it doesn't believe have been properly studied or discussed, he said. "I thought that was the correct way of proceeding."
While dozens of residents lined up to weigh in Tuesday night on whether the city should ask for voter approval of a home sales excise tax — with most speaking in support of the effort — there was no opportunity for public comment on the proposed charter changes.
Still, the issues spurred some lively debates among councilors.
In split votes, councilors voted down ballot measures proposing to create an independent city inspector general's office and to require all elected officials as well as appointed boards and commissions to adopt procedural rules "stating that they must adhere to established principles of procedural due process and fundamental fairness when functioning in a quasi-judicial role."
Ballot measures on the creation of an office of equity and inclusion and a human rights commission were indefinitely postponed, along with a measure that would have created a new city charter article titled "financial management" and one that would have limited the mayor's role on the governing body to voting only in the event of a council tie.
Sponsors of some of the tabled measures said they needed more time for discussion.
Councilor Michael Garcia was the sole or joint sponsor of the ballot questions, some of which did not get a chance to be discussed in a committee meeting before Tuesday night. Garcia, who attended the meeting remotely while on work travel to Chicago, led the motion to table two of his measures but said he plans to bring back several as ordinances in the future.
Dirdak said Wednesday he would have no problem with the charter commission's recommendations being brought forward as ordinances.
"If they can follow through and actually produce the ordinances without modifying the charter, then more power to them," he said. "If they are unwilling or unable to handle the matter as an ordinance, then our attitude was let the citizens declare themselves one way or the other."
Garcia, who is running for another term on the council, said introducing ordinances on proposals regarding the mayor's voting ability, the inspector general's office and due process during quasi-judicial proceedings will be his "immediate" priorities.
"I just hope that my colleagues who have concerns will embrace these ordinances as they come forward," he said.
Councilors said they worried in some cases about asking voters to decide on a measure without adequate time to educate them. This was a particular concern during discussions about a proposed office of equity and inclusion and a human rights commission; some councilors said they feared the city's work on equity issues would be impeded if voters rejected one or both ballot questions.
Councilor Carol Romero-Worth said she plans to introduce an ordinance creating an office of equity and inclusion with several other councilors.
"We’re getting very close to being ready to introduce something," she said Wednesday.
Signature requirements: A proposal lowering the threshold for voter signatures on petitions seeking referendums will go to voters as three ballot questions after a 5-4 vote of approval, with Councilors Michael Garcia, Lee Garcia, Renee Villarreal, Chris Rivera and Amanda Chavez voting in favor. Cassutt, Romero-Wirth, Councilor Signe Lindell and Mayor Alan Webber voted no.
Petitioners seeking to repeal legislation or have new initiatives passed through a citywide election now must gather signatures from 33% of voters who cast ballots in the most recent municipal election. The measure would lower the rate to 15% of signatures. It does not change the requirements to petition for recall of an elected official.
The Charter Review Commission said the change would put Santa Fe's signature requirements more in line with other cities and give voters a voice when their elected officials are not responsive. Michael Garcia, who noted he was not familiar with any petition effort in the city, said the change would increase voters' access to the democratic process.
Romero-Wirth disagreed, arguing the change could lead to voters attempting to pass legislation that conflicts with the city's "progressive" values. "Unfortunately, I think this undermines representative democracy, and I think in this community we will find it used to do things counter to our values," she said.
Cassutt and Webber both cited the effects of California's Proposition 8, which overturned same-sex marriage in the state in 2008, before it was overturned in court, and Proposition 13 in 1978, which limited property taxes.
Charter commission guidelines: The second amendment going to voters, also a commission recommendation, would specify the charter commission's appointment, terms and functions, now only loosely defined. The proposal stipulates that nine commissioners appointed by the governing body would serve for one year, hold at least two public meetings in each district and "have a budget and staff adequate for its functions."
Dirdak said the current commission, which met for about four months, produced more recommendations in a shorter time than the last charter commission but would have benefitted from a longer timeline.
The motion passed 5-4, with Webber, Romero-Worth, Cassutt and Lindell casting the no votes. The four voiced concerns about putting such specific details in the charter rather than outlining the commission's work in an ordinance.
"Let's use our power to improve the way our processes work," Webber said.
Procedural rules: A proposal to add a requirement in the charter for city panels to adopt and follow procedural rules with due process during quasi-judicial proceedings, such as controversial land use cases, failed 5-4, with Michael Garcia, Lee Garcia, Rivera and Villarreal voting in favor.
Mayor's vote: A motion to indefinitely postpone a measure that would limit the mayor's ability to vote on the City Council to instances of a tie passed unanimously. The motion was introduced by Michael Garcia, the measure's sponsor, who said the recommendation deserved to get a deeper look. The measure previously proved controversial and did not pass a vote by the City Council Finance Committee meeting earlier this month.
Inspector general's office: A motion proposing a ballot question to create an independent inspector general's office failed 5-4, with Romero-Wirth, Cassutt, Lindell, Chavez and Webber voting to reject it.
Michael Garcia, Lee Garcia, Rivera and Villarreal, all sponsors, argued the office would increase transparency in the city, which has wrangled with late financial audits for years, and would show others, including the State Auditor's Office, the city is serious about addressing its financial problems.
Those who voted against it raised concerns about the potential cost of the office and a lack of detail in the proposed measure. They also raised questions about whether fraud or financial mismanagement was a serious concern for the city.
"I don’t know exactly what problem we’re trying to solve here," Romero-Wirth said.