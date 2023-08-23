Only two of eight ballot questions asking Santa Fe voters to decide on city charter changes were approved by the City Council at a marathon special meeting Tuesday night — raising questions about whether councilors were prepared to debate the issues as well as the purpose of the Charter Review Commission.

Along with a proposed excise tax on high-end home sales to fund affordable housing initiatives, Santa Fe voters will see questions on their November ballots about whether to lower the percentage of voter signatures required on a petition seeking a referendum and whether to establish clearer guidelines for the Charter Review Commission, a group the city is required to convene at least once every 10 years.  

Councilors repeatedly questioned the need to put proposed charter changes before voters, arguing they preferred to govern through the ordinance process. Policies included in the charter are more difficult to change or remove, they noted.

