With a few hours of music on Valentine's Day eve, dozens of artists are combining to sing and strum support for the state's food banks.
The Food for Love benefit concert will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and every dollar donated will go to a New Mexico food bank.
The lineup includes more than 60 musicians and artists, including Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, David Byrne, The Chicks, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodney Crowell and Ryan Bingham.
They'll be joined by special guests Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Gov. Bill Richardson, former Sen. Tom Udall, author George R.R. Martin, Ali MacGraw, Hampton Sides and Jo Harvey Allen.
"We put out a call for help, and a lot of amazing talent answered," organizer and local businessman Bill Banowsky said. "We can provide four meals for every dollar we raise, and this is going to be a success because [of that]."
In Santa Fe, The Food Depot, one of the organizations standing to benefit from the concert, has seen demand skyrocket during the pandemic as thousands of families have lost income. According to nonprofit New Mexico Voices for Children, 51 percent of adults in households with children had lost employment income since March 2020.
Executive Director Sherry Hooper said The Food Depot distributed 804,577 meals each month in 2020, compared to 439,195 in 2019, while the organization typically budgets $800,000 to purchase food but has spent $2.3 million since the start of the pandemic.
"We've seen slight drop-offs when more unemployment benefits or stimulus are made available, but not really. The need has been consistently there since March," Hooper said. "We have had to spend so much more money and hire additional staff and volunteers. We are extremely grateful to the Santa Fe community for any support."
As a sponsor, the Avalon Trust Company pledged up to $55,000 in matching donations, while Thornburg Investment Management and Thornburg Foundation both pledged up to $25,000 apiece in matching donations.
