TAOS — Ranchos Elementary School was locked down Thursday evening during its parent-teacher night as Taos County deputies responded to a nearby shooting that injured a male victim.The patient was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound following the shooting on Espinoza Road behind the school, Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera said.Miera said the school was hosting a parent-teacher night when the shooting occurred, about 5 p.m.Taos Municipal Schools Superintendent Valerie Trujillo notified the public in an email that the school canceled the event and went on a temporary lockdown.Holy Cross also went on lockdown after receiving the male patient, whose condition was unknown as of late Thursday night, Miera said. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which deputies are investigating.