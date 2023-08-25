TAOS — Ranchos Elementary School was locked down Thursday evening during its parent-teacher night as Taos County deputies responded to a nearby shooting that injured a male victim.

The patient was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound following the shooting on Espinoza Road behind the school, Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera said.

Miera said the school was hosting a parent-teacher night when the shooting occurred, about 5 p.m.

