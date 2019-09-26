State Rep. Christine Trujillo could plead guilty to a memory lapse or plain old sloth.
She could claim she either forgot or just discovered that she was part of the most emotion-charged political confrontation in New Mexico this year.
What’s more likely is that she has found a way to influence the congressional race in Northern New Mexico.
The key issue for her is the state’s 50-year-old anti-abortion law. It pitted Democrats in the state Legislature against one another early this year.
Most Democrats from urban areas wanted to repeal the old law criminalizing abortion. They fear the antiquated statute could again have teeth if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.
But a handful of Democrats from rural or swing districts sided with Republicans, voting to keep the anti-abortion law on the books.
Trujillo, of Albuquerque, was part of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives that voted to repeal the statute. Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde was one of six Democrats in the House who stood with the 23 Republicans.
Soon after this, Sanchez announced he was running for the open congressional seat in Northern New Mexico. Trujillo endorsed him.
Now Trujillo has changed her mind. She just withdrew her endorsement of Sanchez. His support of the anti-abortion law is the reason.
“This decision came after discussions with Joseph regarding his position on women’s equal access to health care,” she said in a statement. “No matter what you believe or choose for your own family, elected officials must respect the fact that government should not be interfering with women’s health-care decisions.”
Trujillo has shifted her endorsement in the 3rd Congressional District race to Sandoval County Treasurer Laura M. Montoya. Montoya’s campaign distributed the statement announcing Trujillo had changed her mind.
In an interview, Montoya said Trujillo’s comments about women’s health care referred to abortion rights. Trujillo didn’t respond to a request for an interview.
Trujillo sits in the same legislative chamber as Sanchez. If there’s one subject she and other lawmakers have mastered, it’s counting votes.
Unless she dozed off before checking the legislative scoreboard, Trujillo knew where Sanchez stood based on his vote Feb. 6 to maintain the anti-abortion law. Even so, she initially supported him for Congress.
State House members approved the bill to repeal the old law on a 40-29 vote, but the Senate disagreed. It voted 24-18 to keep the law making abortion a crime.
All 112 state legislative seats will be on the ballot next year. Most Democrats who voted to save the anti-abortion statute expect opposition in the primary election.
The late Sen. Carlos Cisneros, D-Questa, is being eulogized for his 34 years of service at the Capitol. But he had faced stinging criticism for supporting the anti-abortion law after promising to repeal it. An upstart from Taos was mounting a challenge to Cisneros, one of eight Democratic senators to favor the anti-abortion law.
As for Sanchez, he had been a state representative for only 12 weeks when he announced his candidacy for Congress. That will be a strike against him. Few appreciate a politician pursuing a grander office before accomplishing anything at a lower level.
A bigger obstacle to his winning the crowded Democratic congressional primary is his vote on abortion.
On one level, Trujillo pulling her endorsement of Sanchez is inconsequential. She is not a well-known figure in the 3rd Congressional District. Her change of heart won’t move voters.
But she knows that shining a spotlight on Sanchez’s most controversial decision in the Legislature will make him a target of the liberal wing of his party. Sanchez will spend the eight months before the primary answering — or dodging — questions about his vote on abortion.
This a breakthrough week for Trujillo, a legislator rarely worth quoting. Sanchez will wish it had stayed that way.
