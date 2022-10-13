TAOS — One of three Taos teenagers charged last week with shooting and killing a 52-year-old woman and injuring her 19-year-old son was recently released from the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center, while the other two were ordered to be held at a facility for youth in San Juan County.
Javier Romero, 16, Elijah Hamilton, 14, and Rickey Fresquez, 14, were charged Oct. 7 in the fatal shooting two days earlier of Shirley Reyes during what police allege was an attempted burglary at her home on La Luz Drive. Her son, Alejandro Reyes, was shot during the incident and remains in critical condition in a hospital outside Taos County.
All three teens face the same charges: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fresquez — the last of the teens to be arrested by New Mexico State Police — appeared Tuesday in the 8th Judicial District Court before Judge Emilio Chavez and was ordered to be held at the San Juan detention center until his trial. Romero was transported Saturday from the Lea County center to San Juan, where he remains, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.
Hamilton was released to his parents' custody late Tuesday, but court records made public in the case don't indicate why.
The state filed a motion to keep Hamilton in a juvenile detention center, but Chavez released him on an ankle monitor.
State prosecutor Darryl Bouchard said at Fresquez's hearing Tuesday the early morning incident occurred when the three teens went to Reyes’ house because “they had something to take care of.”
They shot the mother and son with a shotgun, he said.
State police Officer Mark Soriano, a spokesman for the agency, wrote in an email multiple "firearms were seized" during the investigation.
Claudia Guttierez, Shirley Reyes’ daughter and Alejandro’s sister, told the court her brother had been in a medically induced coma since Saturday and surgeons had operated on his lungs and his hand. She said surgeons were still deciding whether amputation was necessary.
“We have a long road ahead of us,” she said. “I don’t know how this is going to affect him, but he’s the strongest person I know.”
Bouchard said Fresquez returned home Oct. 6 and told a family member he was involved in the incident. However, when he was brought to state police by his grandmother, the prosecutor added, Fresquez tried to escape from her vehicle.
Prior to the shooting, state police had reported Fresquez as a missing runaway four times from his home in Ranchos de Taos. During his hearing, prosecutors noted he had been named in a previous case involving the theft of an automobile and had been on probation.
Chavez said due to Fresquez’s history of running away, he would remain incarcerated at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.