TAOS — One of three Taos teenagers charged last week with shooting and killing a 52-year-old woman and injuring her 19-year-old son was recently released from the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center, while the other two were ordered to be held at a facility for youth in San Juan County.

Javier Romero, 16, Elijah Hamilton, 14, and Rickey Fresquez, 14, were charged Oct. 7 in the fatal shooting two days earlier of Shirley Reyes during what police allege was an attempted burglary at her home on La Luz Drive. Her son, Alejandro Reyes, was shot during the incident and remains in critical condition in a hospital outside Taos County.

All three teens face the same charges: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

