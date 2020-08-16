Harry Truman and Richard Nixon were bitter enemies even before Nixon created an enemies list.
U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy hated Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa so much he assembled a Get-Hoffa Squad of federal prosecutors.
Vice President Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton dueled to the death with pistols. Hamilton lost.
Say what you will about those characters, but the bad blood was authentic.
That's not how it works in New Mexico. The state's latest confrontation between Republican politicians is all about one creating an alibi for himself while the other rolls his eyes in disgust.
I speak of the one-sided feud between verbose Steve Pearce and taciturn Ryan Flynn. It might be the funniest theater playing during the dog days of a pandemic.
Pearce heads a New Mexico Republican Party that's become less and less relevant in each of the last four years. To appreciate Pearce's desperation as party chairman, here's the pickle he's in.
He ran for governor in 2018, only to be trounced by Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham. Rather than retiring from politics, Pearce promised to rebuild the Republican Party. He hasn't assembled a juggernaut.
Four Republicans in New Mexico are running for seats in Congress this November. Three are doomed, and the August sun is shining.
But it's all cloudy for the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti. He is running a listless campaign for an open seat.
The Republicans campaigning for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Northern New Mexico and Albuquerque-based districts might as well be in a witness protection program. Few people know their names. Fewer still will vote for them.
That leaves only Yvette Herrell, a crony of Pearce's and his only hope of stopping a Democratic sweep in the congressional races.
Herrell is running in the 2nd Congressional District, which covers the southern half of the state. Herrell lost to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small two years ago, when the two competed for the seat Pearce had vacated.
Herrell nonetheless gave a speech on election night, declaring herself the winner before all votes were counted.
A day or two later, Herrell realized she'd been premature and wrong about the outcome. She lost to Torres Small by a decisive 3,722 votes, but Herrell wouldn't admit defeat.
She claimed without any evidence that Democrats stole the election from her.
"If liberals can't beat us, they'll cheat us," Herrell said from her own version of fantasy island.
Flynn had no part in any of this. He only recently became Pearce's foil.
Flynn gives Pearce someone to blame if Herrell turns into a two-time loser for the congressional seat.
But by Pearce's account, Flynn set out to sabotage Herrell's campaign.
Why Flynn would do this is anyone's guess. Flynn was a Cabinet secretary for Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and a party loyalist.
Still, Pearce claims Flynn betrayed rock-ribbed Republicans in the oil industry by giving aid and comfort to Democrat Torres Small.
Flynn crossed Pearce by calling Torres Small "a strong advocate for our state's energy interests." Flynn also said Torres Small had "stood up to those in her party who want to completely ban fracking."
By complaining about Flynn's comments, Pearce showered more attention on Torres Small.
For all Pearce knows, Flynn might have persuaded progressive voters worried about climate change to reject Torres Small and write in Ali MacGraw or Robert Redford.
But Pearce called for Flynn's firing from the Oil & Gas Association, even contending Flynn's conduct might have been illegal. Pearce likes the Second Amendment better than the First Amendment.
Flynn's counterclaim is the Oil & Gas Association is a nonpartisan group that doesn't endorse candidates.
For the last week, Pearce has badmouthed Flynn with the same vigor he typically reserves for old nemesis Lujan Grisham.
The oddest part is many Republicans and even some Democrats believe Flynn would be a strong Republican candidate for public office in 2022. It's not like Pearce has developed a deep bench of young Republican contenders. Flynn might have been as promising as anyone.
Pearce will be 75 when the governor's office is next contested in 2022. He might still want one more shot at the state's top office.
More likely, Pearce wants a ready-made excuse if Herrell loses again to Torres Small.
Better to make Flynn a scapegoat than for party loyalists to point an accusatory finger at Pearce for another poor showing on Election Day.
This is no blood feud like Jimmy Hoffa versus Bobby Kennedy. It borders on amusing. Flynn is a sideshow in Pearce's circus.
