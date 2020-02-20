Santa Fe police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured several others near St. Francis Drive and Alta Vista Street early Thursday morning.
The name of the person killed will likely not be released until Friday morning, police Lt. David Webb said.
The names of the injured motorists have also not been released.
The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. and involved four vehicles. The crash stalled traffic for hours along one of the city's main arteries, forcing drivers to use side roads to avoid the stretch of St. Francis Drive between Alta Vista Street and San Mateo Road.
This is the second fatal crash on St. Francis Drive in less than two weeks.
Paul Bedell, 87, died Feb. 10 in a crash at St. Francis Drive and San Mateo Road.
Bedell was driving a 2002 Saab 9-3 when a 2015 GMC Sierra struck his vehicle.
Although St. Francis Drive winds through Santa Fe, it is not officially a city road. It is part of U.S. 285 and managed by the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
If there is a high volume of crashes in a certain area, Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kimberly Gallegos said, the state will look at police reports and crash data to examine the factors causing accidents.
"Then we determine what can we do moving forward," she said.
Sometimes the state will do traffic impact studies, Gallegos said, adding that she was speaking generally and not specifically about what may happen in response to the two recent deadly crashes on St. Francis Drive.
After a study, she said, the state may determine it needs to lower the speed limit or change the timing of lights.
"We take it very seriously, but we do look at the police reports and the crash data before we go forward with the traffic impact study," Gallegos said.
Its kinetic energy. A lower speed limit would have resulted in less damage from a FTY mistake.
Thank you for your thoughtful comment. I am glad you are still here to share your story.
We've had so many crashes, some of them fatal, at Siringo Road and St. Francis that we've labelled it the "screech-boom" corner! Though it's anything but funny; it's appalling. People crack traffic lights and speed like they're in the Indie 500. Empty police cars don't seem to be doing much good.
Completely agree!! The empty "speed traps", are a freakin' joke! It's not like people haven't caught on by now. If they're going to continue using them, they need to put them where they're absolutely needed, like on Siler past the Agua Fria intersection.
St. Francis poses many challenges in regards to speed, driver inattention and a true lack of Police presence. Cerrillos Road in the morning is a nightmare with speeding, drivers failure to maintain their lane. Parking an empty Police vehicle at various points along the roads, serves very little purpose once its discovered its empty. Maybe the SFPD should return to having a Traffic Patrol Division instead of traffic cameras etc.
Someone needs to talk to the boneheads at the NMDOT who think its OK to run an at-grade freeway through the middle of a city. 35 mph at the most for these roads. And if anyone thinks the south side is bad, I'm waiting for a 70 mph t-bone crash at St. Francis and Alamo.
One block away on February 11th, another person died in an crash. This is inexcusable. The speed limit needs to be changed. This is a residential area.
