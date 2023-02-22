Eric Rosas

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he was suspected of firing a gun in the Walmart Supercenter,  5701 Herrera Drive, police and employees said.

Eric Rosas, 33, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a public place with posted signs; negligent discharge of a firearm; criminal damage to property; reckless driving; driving under the influence of drugs; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, Santa Fe police said in a news release Wednesday evening. 

Rosas entered the store shortly before 5 p.m. and told an employee to "call the cops," the news release states. Employees told police Rosas then walked into a restroom. At least one gunshot was heard shortly after.