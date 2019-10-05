JAL — On any given day, there are around 6,000 vehicles on N.M. 128 west of Jal, many of them to keep New Mexico in the oil and gas business. More than 4,000 of those drive over the speed limit, some in excess of 100 mph, state officials have found.
That’s why the 50-mile stretch of highway is close to being designated a New Mexico Safety Corridor.
“A safety corridor doubles the fines for speed, reckless driving, any kind of moving violation,” said Capt. Lance Bateman, Roswell-based commander for this district of New Mexico State Police. “It also gets more exposure and more attention.”
Multiple fatalities on the oil field access road garnered state attention in July, with the New Mexico Department of Transportation conducting a traffic study in August that determined the number of vehicles on that highway.
After five weeks of a state police effort in southeastern New Mexico’s Lea County, during which 2,342 citations were written, Bateman called Operation Arrive Alive a success.
During a recent ride-along south on surrounding roadways as the crackdown neared its conclusion, Bateman said nine officers from other state police districts — Deming, Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Clovis and Las Vegas — volunteered to participate in the operation intended to stop the fatal crashes.
In addition, officers from Bateman’s district and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office cooperated to encourage safer driving in the area.
“In the five weeks we’ve been doing this, we’ve only had one traffic fatality, and it was actually in Eddy County,” Bateman said. “It was on a Saturday when we weren’t running the operation, so we think we’ve seen some success with this. We’re going to continue it.”
Data provided after the operation ended shows 2,260 traffic stops, 1,087 vehicle inspections, 52 drivers put out of service, 198 vehicles put out of service, 20 noninjury crashes, 16 crashes with injuries and zero fatalities during the five weeks.
Drivers put out of service means state police officers found they were without a commercial driver’s license or were otherwise not qualified to drive a commercial vehicle.
In addition, there were 29 arrests, including 26 misdemeanors, one felony and two DWIs.
Faced with continued fatal accidents during the summer, Bateman contacted Transportation Department Chief Engineer Tim Parker to recommend the safety corridor designation.
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton also had pushed for the safety corridor ,and the state police worked with the sheriff in their mutual concerns about the fatalities.
“The NMDOT ran it up their chain of command, and State Road 128 is going to become a safety corridor in mid-October,” Bateman said.
Bateman said the urban legend about a 5 mph or 10 mph grace given for speeders is just a myth.
“Right now, my directive to the officers down here is zero tolerance. So, if they see them violating the law, speedwise and such, no warnings are to be given,” he said. “They will be giving citations because of all the issues we’re having on the road. Officers elsewhere have the leeway. It’s their own discretion.”
Bateman said the safety corridor designation will increase signage on N.M. 128 to urge safe travel, but some signs already have been installed.
“There is electric signage out there: Don’t Text, Slow Down, Arrive Alive,” Bateman said. “I thought that was a good slogan, so I named this operation: Operation Arrive Alive. That’s the goal to make everyone safe to get home to their families every night. … This is a lot of traffic for a two-lane road.”
Although turning lanes are in the works, and possibly passing lanes, there is little chance of increasing the highway to a four-lane road, he said, because of engineering issues and cost.
One mile of a single lane costs $1 million to $2 million, and N.M. 128 is just over 50 miles long. Also, when the same proposal was made for N.M. 285 south of Loving in Eddy County, engineers found too many sinkholes to allow for safe construction of additional lanes.
“The same is probably true of 128,” Bateman said.
He pointed out the primary issues are caused by impatience of some drivers trying to pass slower vehicles, some drivers talking or texting on a cellphone, and some drivers paying more attention to their GPS system than the traffic on the road.
“I hate to say it, but we can put up all the billboards we want about saving lives, but, really, people don’t change their behavior until it hurts their pocketbook,” Bateman said.