TAOS — One of five defendants in the November 2020 death of Leroy “Damasio” Fresquez pleaded guilty to several charges last week in a deal that requires him to testify in his co-defendants' trials.

Ezekiel Martinez, 34, of Peñasco pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping, two counts of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Under the deal, he faces 15 to 20 years in prison. However, he could face up to 45½ years if he doesn't comply with the plea agreement's requirement he truthfully testify in the hearings and jury trial of Steven Aguilar, Precious Aguilar, Juanita Romero and Ronnie Tafoya.