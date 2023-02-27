TAOS — One of five defendants in the November 2020 death of Leroy “Damasio” Fresquez pleaded guilty to several charges last week in a deal that requires him to testify in his co-defendants' trials.
Ezekiel Martinez, 34, of Peñasco pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping, two counts of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Under the deal, he faces 15 to 20 years in prison. However, he could face up to 45½ years if he doesn't comply with the plea agreement's requirement he truthfully testify in the hearings and jury trial of Steven Aguilar, Precious Aguilar, Juanita Romero and Ronnie Tafoya.
The five defendants are accused of killing Fresquez on Thanksgiving Day — Nov. 26 — 2020. Precious Aguilar, Romero, Tafoya and Martinez are accused of getting into a car with Fresquez and telling him they were all going to get some food. Eventually, Fresquez was stabbed, fled from the vehicle and then was fatally shot, authorities say.
The suspects were not arrested until sometime after Fresquez’s remains were found by his family March 8, 2021.
A letter written by Tafoya alleges Martinez assisted in the homicide by helping to point a firearm at the Fresquez, driving the vehicle and making sure Fresquez had been stabbed.
Defense attorney Michael Jones said Martinez confessed to police after he was arrested.
Jones requested Martinez not be sentenced until after the trial of his co-defendants, which is set for May.
