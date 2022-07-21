Dan Frazier, who once said Santa Fe should change its slogan from the City Different to “City Trashy,” has muzzled himself.

Frazier used to be the south side’s most aggressive watchdog. He would give city hall an earful when he saw arroyos thick with litter. Never did he understand how the local government could allow bottles, paper cups, food wrappers and even a rusted propane tank to pile up in what should be unspoiled public spaces.

Frazier compiled a video depicting the city’s neglect of Villa Linda Park and sent it to a department head. He did the same to splash attention on graffiti that fouled the skate park of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

