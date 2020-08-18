Here's an easy one, even if you flunked political science.
Which major party in New Mexico is the most apathetic?
The Libertarian Party takes the unwanted designation by seven furlongs. It's the only thing Libertarians will win in New Mexico this year.
Some might be asking why I consider Libertarians a major party. I don't, but I was outvoted.
Gary Johnson, who was a two-term Republican governor of New Mexico, ran for president as a Libertarian in 2012 and 2016.
Johnson received 9 percent of the vote in New Mexico in the last presidential election.
He finished far behind Democrat Hillary Clinton, who had 48 percent, and Republican Donald Trump, who took 40 percent.
But because Johnson's vote total exceeded 5 percent, he vaulted Libertarians to major-party status.
Instead of needing thousands of signatures to make the primary ballot for congressional and statewide offices, Libertarians would only have to obtain a few dozen or a few hundred signatures.
Johnson also positioned Libertarians to become more competitive in elections for the state Legislature.
But the party Johnson energized couldn't stand prosperity. Libertarians are a sandlot organization trying to play in the big leagues.
The Libertarian Party this year has fielded a total of 12 candidates for the 70 seats in the state House of Representatives. Libertarians have no chance to win a single race.
All 42 seats in the state Senate are on the ballot as well. Libertarians have five candidates for those jobs. All of them will lose.
One or two Libertarians might be spoilers if a Democrat and a Republican run a race so close it requires a recount. Doing a little damage to one rival or the other is the only hope Libertarians have to be a factor in any race this fall.
By my generous count, nine elections for state Senate seats are competitive. In the House of Representatives, 10 races will be hard fought.
The legislative elections have more layups than toss-ups.
One-quarter of the state's 112 legislative seats are uncontested.
Candidates for 20 seats in the House are unopposed. Thirteen Republicans and seven Democrats have a free ride.
Democrats outnumber Republicans 46-24 in the House. Democrats, though, couldn't find candidates to run in places dominated by Republicans, most notably the Four Corners area and the eastern side of the state.
The same pattern holds in the Senate, where Democrats have a 26-16 majority. Eight Republicans and one Democrat have no opposition in the November election.
Finding legislative candidates in New Mexico is harder than in any other state. The reason comes down to green, not red, blue or Libertarian.
New Mexico lawmakers don't receive a base salary. This makes it impossible for most people to run. Retirees and those with forgiving bosses dominate the statehouse.
With the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, New Mexico residents no longer have the money to pay legislators, even if they wanted to.
As a practical matter, the nonsalaried Legislature provides an excuse for so few Libertarians on the ballot.
A harder truth stands out. Johnson was a powerhouse for state Libertarians. The party had no one else to galvanize voters.
Johnson, a governor who loved to use his veto pen, might have been more contrarian than Libertarian.
Based on Johnson's poor poll numbers in 2011, the Republicans allowed television networks to exclude him from presidential debates.
Snubbed and angry, Johnson became a Libertarian. He changed the political culture in his home state only on paper.
Johnson, likable and well known, still couldn't beat anyone when he ran for the U.S. Senate as a Libertarian in 2018.
Johnson received 15 percent of the vote. An unknown Republican, Mick Rich, doubled Johnson's vote total with 30.5 percent.
Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich received more votes than Johnson and Rich combined.
Johnson was a rare combination in state politics — a character who was thoughtful about people and issues.
Without him as a candidate, the Libertarians don't have a future in New Mexico. They don't have much of a past, either.
Johnson gave his adopted party a chance to be heard. But unless he was in the arena, the sounds of silence carried the day.
