The Main Library in downtown Santa Fe was busy Saturday afternoon as gloved librarians pushed stacks of books and DVDs over counters in preparation for closure Monday until April 5 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In an air of caution, many people disinfected counters and pumped hand sanitizer before picking up books and other materials.
Librarians told people to return due items to outdoor book drops attached to the building. Librarians also recommended utilizing online resources to borrow movies, books, newspapers, music and language classes through the library's website.
Gabriella Ervin, who attends Mandela International Magnet School, and her friend Rem Liebert from St. Michael's High School, picked up Chris Cleave's novel Everyone Brave is Forgiven for school reading.
Ervin said they were searching for a new kind of escape.
"Looking for sci-fi, but haven't found that section yet," she said. "Something to at least distract us from everything that's going [on] around us. We're going to be spending a lot of time at home."
Ervin said her sister had to cancel her spring break trip to Los Angeles, and their family is considering postponing her grandmother's memorial.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.