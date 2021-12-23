Chief Paul Babcock took his final trip in a firetruck Thursday, but the ride of his life came during the previous 31 years.
Babcock rolled into retirement after a tearful goodbye from family members, friends, city officials and fellow firefighters, who lauded his commitment and professionalism after more than three decades with the Santa Fe Fire Department — the final three as its chief.
Born and raised in Santa Fe, Babcock joined the department in 1990. In an interview, he said he joined because he felt called to serve his community.
But now, at 55, he said it’s time to spend more time with his family as his three sons move into young adulthood.
“The biggest thing was my family,” Babcock said. “I have one son in college in California on a campus I have never set foot on because my career has kept me so busy here. My middle child always wants to go fly fishing; I took him once last summer because I was so busy. And my youngest son is an athlete, soccer player, who wants to do tournaments where he travels.
“My career just took priority and it was time for me to put my family first,” he said.
Tears were shed as people bid farewell to Babcock and welcomed Brian Moya as his successor.
“Chief Paul Babcock both a gentle man and a gentlemen — he’s a person whose essential kindness is his greatest strength,” said Kyra Ochoa, director of the city’s Community Health and Safety division.
Mayor Alan Webber said Babcock’s character was one of integrity, empathy and a commitment to serve.
“When you ask what a leader is, I’ll ask everyone in the room to look at Paul Babcock,” he said during Babcock’s retirement ceremony. “We are so fortunate as a community to have a leader such as him.”
Babcock’s three sons — Cody, Tyler and William — each called their dad their hero, a man they look up to — and look forward to spending more time with during his retirement.
Babcock has served in numerous roles over the years, including paramedic, battalion chief and assistant chief. When he started, the department was volunteer only. Now, it’s a place where careers can grow, he said.
Along the way, the demands have grown as well.
Still, Babcock said he’s proud of several accomplishments, including the ability to leave a succession plan. Moya, 41, was named as his successor as soon as he announced his intention to retire.
“Having people ready to step in immediately without a big hiccup … that’s important to me. That was always important to me,” Babcock said.
He added he’s gratified by his ability to support the city as it helps homeless and disenfranchised people in Santa Fe, pointing to the launch of the Alternative Response Unit. But he acknowledged he didn’t accomplish every goal, citing a wish to bring more diversity to the department.
Still, his co-workers say his influence will remain.
“Babcock’s guidance has been rewarding,” Moya said. “Something that I would like to continue that he’s done is the three of us [with Assistant Chief Phil Martinez] would always be together almost every day for lunch.”
Moya and Babcock broke down in tears as they recalled their years together and their relationship. Babcock said it felt like handing the keys off to a son.
But Moya made clear he has his own visions for the department.
“My mission and my goal immediately is we need to fix the bottom before we keep expanding,” he said. “We need to get firefighters, we need to get paramedics, we need to sure this is all taken care of.”
No assistant chief has been named to fill Moya’s vacancy, but that appointment will come in early 2022, he said.
While the opportunity to lead the department that has given him so much is daunting without his mentor, Moya said he feels ready to take charge and reinforce a sense of unity in the department.
“This was something that I said, ‘You know what, this is what I want to do,’ ” he said. “And I never looked back.”
