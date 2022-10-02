092822-BullRing01rgb.jpg

Harry Georgeades, former owner of The Bull Ring, sits in one of the booths in the dining area of the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. Georgeades, who has owned the restaurant since 1981, recently sold it to a local business group.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Every night, for 41 years, Harry Georgeades was at The Bull Ring.

He was there in the mornings, too, always doing the books.

Sure, there were the out-of-town trips. But if Georgeades was in town, he was at The Bull Ring — the fabled Santa Fe restaurant where meals, deals and big wheels seemed to intersect almost on a daily basis.

