Quick. What's the most ubiquitous nonessential product in any market?
Beer, hard liquor, recreational cannabis and the smelly old standby of cigarettes will receive votes. I'm going with tattoos.
Whether you find tattoos appealing or appalling isn't the issue. The point is they are everywhere, a growth phenomenon of the 21st century after banishments that lasted far longer than the nation's 13-year Prohibition on liquor.
In the world of commerce, ink used to refer to publicity and those who delivered it. Every town of any size had a newspaper. Home delivery of Time, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated was an added thrill each week.
The other business built on ink operated in the shadows when publications were powerful. Tattoos were taboo in many a locale.
Albuquerque in 1969 enacted an ordinance under its criminal code prohibiting anyone from operating a tattoo business or engaging in tattooing. The fringe audience for tattoo parlors ignored the law after awhile. It sensed the ordinance might be unconstitutional based on the First Amendment right of freedom of expression.
So, in spite of the ordinance, tattoo parlors in Albuquerque served a small base of customers without interference from police or prosecutors. By the late 1990s, more than a few residents complained about these wildcat businesses. Dirty needles in unregulated shops might lead to hepatitis and other diseases.
Health considerations were only one part of what became a national debate over tattoos.
The island city of Key West, Fla., in 1966 outlawed tattoo businesses, supposedly at the urging of a commander of the nearby Naval Air Station. Legend has it the commander didn't want drunken sailors to wake up to discover permanent ink on their bodies.
The ban on tattoo businesses in Key West lasted until 2007. Two shops were allowed to open in its historic district to settle lawsuits claiming Key West had enacted more restrictive laws on tattoo businesses than the state of Florida.
Similar disputes between governments and proprietors of tattoo shops occurred from coast to coast for decades.
Santa Cruz, Calif., outlawed tattoo businesses in 1962. Thirty-five years later, owners of a tattoo parlor in Hawthorne, N.J., sued the towns over a similar ban, citing constitutional grounds.
To quell any such battles in New Mexico, the state Legislature in 2007 voted to license and regulate tattoo shops. Lawmakers called it the Body Art Safe Practices Act. Piercings and scarification were covered in addition to tattooing.
An initial appropriation of $340,000 covered licensing and regulatory costs. Legislators said the system would promote a safe environment for body artists and their customers.
Many operators of tattoo businesses supported heightened oversight, believing it would put an end to renegade operations with unsafe practices. The concept was better than the execution.
Tattoo businesses originally were placed under New Mexico's Barbers and Cosmetologists Board. The odd grouping of businesses meant tattoo shops weren't always scrutinized. Scrupulous operators complained about unlicensed tattooists jeopardizing public safety.
New Mexico legislators regrouped in 2015 to create a separate regulatory agency, the Board of Body Art Practitioners. By then, boosters of the industry told legislators perhaps a quarter of the population had at least one tattoo, and the numbers would balloon.
Dawn Purnell of Santa Fe has watched that happen. Purnell, 48, said few people had tattoos when she was a kid in the Midwest. She attended the Art Institute of Chicago for a year before becoming a "tattooist" in 1993.
During her 30 years in the business, she's seen an explosion of customers and an influx of practitioners. Though states have increased regulations for businesses, almost anyone can buy tattooing equipment through the internet or from ads in the back of magazines.
"Now every other person is tattooing," said Purnell, owner of Dawn's Custom Tattoo. "In a way it raises the bar. In another way, it lowers it."
Every region, including the Bible Belt, has been through debates like New Mexico's on how best to regulate the industry.
South Carolina authorized its first legal tattoo shops in 2006 over objections from other business owners in beach towns reliant on tourism. Legislators spent two years writing the regulations. One operator of a tattoo parlor claimed strip clubs had fewer rules.
Tattoo businesses used to operate outside the mainstream. No more. Many of us don't understand the allure of their product, but the reach of the industry has become undeniable in the last 15 years.
Tattoos are on display in every diner, boardroom, office building and police station. Sometimes the perps have almost as many tattoos as the cops.