Quick. What's the most ubiquitous nonessential product in any market?

Beer, hard liquor, recreational cannabis and the smelly old standby of cigarettes will receive votes. I'm going with tattoos.

Whether you find tattoos appealing or appalling isn't the issue. The point is they are everywhere, a growth phenomenon of the 21st century after banishments that lasted far longer than the nation's 13-year Prohibition on liquor.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

