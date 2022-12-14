Santa Fe County commissioners approved plans for one proposed new housing development Tuesday night, while tabling another because of disputes over requirements the county would like to add regarding accessory dwellings and the width of the road serving the proposed subdivision.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the final plat to create the Tierra Antigua subdivision, which will include 23 homes — two of which will be "affordable housing."

Before the vote, a handful of area residents spoke out against the proposed development, mostly citing concerns with road maintenance and conservation of the landscape and night sky. One resident, Cathy Thomas, opposed it because of the additional light it would create.

