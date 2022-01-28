One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home Friday in Eldorado.
Santa Fe County fire and emergency personnel responded about 5 p.m. to a home on Verano Loop, said county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart.
As of 5:30 p.m., Hart said, emergency responders were still at the home. She did not say whether the person who was hospitalized was in the car or the home.
Investigators were working to determine details, she said.
