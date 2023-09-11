A leading Democratic state senator is urging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to rescind her executive order suspending the right to carry firearms in Albuquerque for at least 30 days.

"I think this has been a step in the wrong direction," Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said in an interview Monday. While governors can work with state lawmakers on "genuine reforms" to address issues such as gun violence, he added, he doesn't believe Lujan Grisham's approach is constitutionally sound. 

Lujan Grisham announced the executive order Friday, a day after declaring a public health emergency due to a rise in gun violence. She acknowledged she expected legal challenges, and several lawsuits already have been filed in federal court over the gun ban.

Recommended for you