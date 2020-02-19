A head-on crash that left a 72-year-old woman dead Tuesday in San Miguel County is under investigation, according to New Mexico State Police.
The crash occurred on N.M. 518, just north of Las Vegas, N.M.
Maria Adela Urioste of Las Vegas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from state police.
Two others were injured in the crash.
"Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash," the release states. "Seatbelts appear to have been properly utilized."
The crash involved a 2014 Nissan and a 2013 Cadillac, according to the release, which does not specify the models of the vehicles.
Urioste was a passenger in the Cadillac.
State police spokesman Dusty Francisco said there is no timeline for how long the investigation might last and said "it just depends on the accident itself and all the evidence that they gather."
The driver of the Nissan, identified only as a 27-year-old woman from Taos, was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital.
The driver of the Cadillac was identified as a 22-year-old woman from Las Vegas.
