Three people were wounded and one killed in a shooting around 12 a.m. Thursday morning in Chamita after the driver of the SUV they were riding in pulled onto private property on Rio Arriba County Road 56.
New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one had been charged in the incident by late Thursday, but several people were being held for questioning as part of the investigation.
State police said in a news release Thursday evening residents of the home told the occupants of the Chevrolet Tahoe to "get out of the property" before shooting at them.
The driver drove through a fence, according to the statement, and the SUV came to rest on a neighboring property.
Two of the six people in the Tahoe were uninjured, state police said, while a man had died by the time officers arrived in response reports of gunshots in the tiny community north of Española.
One woman and two men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
The surviving victims told the officers one man approached them after the shooting and asked, "Do you want some more?"
Six people at the home surrendered after first barricading themselves inside, the agency said in the news release. The state police Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team was called to the scene to aid during the standoff, which ended peacefully.
The agency has not yet released the identities of the people at the home or the name of the person killed in the shooting.
Soriano said he was unable to comment on whether the people in the Tahoe knew the residents at the property.
State police are continuing to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the agency 505-753-2277 option 1.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.