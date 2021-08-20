TAOS — A teenage passenger of a vehicle that flipped in Taos on Thursday afternoon is dead and the driver, accused of fleeing from Taos County sheriff's deputies attempting to arrest him on at least one felony warrant, is charged with vehicular homicide.
Taos County Undersheriff Steve Miera said the driver, Joshua Maestas, was taken into custody after the crash. He was wanted for violating his parole after he was released from a New Mexico prison March 17. After testing positive for intoxicants, he also been charged with DWI.
The crash killed 18-year-old Taos resident Nicolas Romero.
A third passenger, Angel Rudd, was not seriously injured and has been charged with possession of narcotics. Miera said none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.
Reports of the pursuit came across emergency radio channels around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies reported Maestas was fleeing southbound on N.M. 68 toward Ranchos de Taos and then crashed near the intersection with N.M. 518.
Miera said Maestas attempted to take a shortcut using the southbound traffic lane at the intersection, but struck the center median and flipped his vehicle, causing Romero to be ejected.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
