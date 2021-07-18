Twenty-two state lawmakers will again be banned from a legislative committee they serve on when it convenes in secrecy Tuesday afternoon.
All of them were elected by the people. They took an oath to carry out the duties of their office, which include supervising certain administrative employees.
They can’t do their job if they’re barred from the meeting room. But that’s the way Sen. Bill Soules wants it, and in this instance his one vote wipes out the other 22.
Soules, D-Las Cruces, chairs the Legislative Education Study Committee. For weeks now, he has been running interference for the controversial committee director, Rachel Gudgel.
He is limiting closed-door discussions about Gudgel’s conduct to the 10 voting members of the committee. The other 22 members hold “advisory” positions.
Still, under legislative precedent, advisory members had been welcome in all committee hearings. For example, the full committee was in the closed session when Gudgel’s hiring was discussed in 2015. Then the voting members in an open meeting selected her in a 7-3 decision.
Soules has decreed that only the voting members can gather in executive session Tuesday to learn more about Gudgel’s job performance.
Though state taxpayers didn’t know it, they funded a special investigation into Gudgel’s conduct that concluded more than a year ago. A contract attorney received $260 an hour to investigate complaints from about 20 of Gudgel’s former and sitting subordinates.
The complaints fall into two broad categories. Staff members said Gudgel’s abusive management style led to heavy turnover.
Moreover, they said Gudgel made many comments belittling Native Americans. A gay man who formerly worked on the committee staff also says Gudgel publicly disparaged him with a sexually explicit term.
Gudgel’s homophobic comment was a reason at least one legislator opposed her hiring in the first place. Her comments about Native Americans are equally worrisome to many legislators.
The state is under court order to improve schools for minority kids, and Gudgel’s subordinates said her comments showed bias against the very students she should be helping.
Gudgel might have been fired in 2020 had these details reached the 32-member legislative committee that supposedly supervises her. But the investigator’s findings were never shared with most lawmakers on the Legislative Education Study Committee.
Only a couple of the committee’s 10 voting members know any particulars about investigator Thomas Hnasko’s findings. None of the 22 legislators who are advisory members of the committee have direct knowledge of Hnasko’s report.
After digging into this secretive mess, I reported that Gudgel received a two-week suspension. A couple powerful legislators fought off a move to fire Gudgel, an idea advanced by other legislative leaders.
Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, was a critic of Gudgel when Gudgel’s homophobic comment came to light years ago. Stewart now is a strident defender of Gudgel, one who advocated a brief suspension instead of termination.
Gudgel, who makes $129,000 a year, was investigated only after staff complaints became so pervasive that House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, believed they required action under the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy.
Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque, is an advisory member of the committee responsible for supervising Gudgel.
Garratt is one of at least three lawmakers who publicly asked for access to executive sessions on Gudgel.
Soules didn’t reply. He simply scheduled the meetings for voting members only. A staff bureaucrat told Soules he has discretion as chairman of an interim committee to restrict which lawmakers can attend. This is the opposite of rules for standing committees, where legislators cannot be locked out of a meeting.
Garratt, who was a teacher for 28 years, says performance evaluations are an annual fact of life in her old profession.
She wants Gudgel and other directors who report to the Legislature to be subject to regular performance reviews.
Garratt wanted to ask Soules face to face if there’s a policy in place or if an evaluation only occurs when there are complaints.
Too bad Garratt had no choice but to put her question in writing. She’s among the committee members who are barred by Soules from attending Tuesday’s meeting.
“Advisory members are just as invested in the content and proceedings of the Legislative Education Study Committee as voting members,” Garratt said. “Furthermore, who is designated as a voting member changes every two years. When a quorum is lacking, an advisory member is sometimes moved into a voting role as well.”
Far be it from Soules to allow advisory members to do their work and acquire institutional knowledge. He prefers to shut them out so he and four other voting members can more easily marshal their arguments for leaving the investigation of Gudgel in the past.
The other five voting members of the committee are less certain that Gudgel should remain on the state payroll.
Soules’ tactic means many of the more knowledgeable legislators on public schools are locked out of the Gudgel case. They include Garratt and two other Democrats from Albuquerque, Reps. Liz Thomson and Debra Sariñana.
Soules tried last month to hold an executive session regarding Gudgel’s conduct without the attorney who investigated her. Five voting members blocked the session, stopping what was sure to be a whitewash.
It’s the heat of summer, and 2022 can’t arrive fast enough to protect the public interest.
The new year will end the ineffective, ironfisted rule of Bill Soules, a senator who’s lost his way by banishing fellow legislators in hopes of protecting a favored employee.
