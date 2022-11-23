Francisco Esparza of Santa Fe gets a plate of food from Mylah Adamé, 8, on Wednesday at De Vargas Park. Mylah was there with her father, Henry Mylah Adamé, and her two brothers, Raymond, 12, Henry III, 9, to feed the homeless.
Henry Adamé was a different person more than a dozen years ago — a rebellious teen who made some bad choices, spent a little time behind bars and briefly drifted into homelessness.
Around Thanksgiving 2010, he was trying to hitch a ride from Nevada to New Mexico to get closer to family. Waiting hungrily outside a fast-food restaurant, he asked a couple if they would buy him a hamburger.
They ignored him.
“That bothered me,” he said. It still does.
Adamé, who runs a contracting company in Santa Fe, is doing his best to give back to those who find themselves in similar shoes to those he walked in 12 years ago. With the help of this three children Wednesday, he cooked and served over 100 plates of Thanksgiving dinner — turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and bread — to homeless people around the city.
“I feel good feeding the homeless,” said his daughter, Mylah Adamé, 8, as she dished out a plate for an appreciative woman near the downtown De Vargas skatepark.
Wednesday morning, she and her brothers, Henry Jr., 9, and Raymond, 12, cooked the side dishes while their dad cooked a turkey. They set up a card table at De Vargas Park with paper plates and plastic utensils and soon had a line of diners.
“Of course, we appreciate it,” one hungry man.
Another said, “I love it.”
Lee Paul Martinez, whose legs were bowed as if the weight of the world was pushing him down, said getting the free, hot meal “makes me happy. I cry and I pray and I thank them.”
Pointing to the portal of a nearby government building, Martinez said that has been his home for the past few years. He had a run-in with the law that sent him to jail, and he never could get back on his feet.
Henry Adamé gets that. “I was on a different path at that age,” he said. “I was in and out of jail.”
He recalled living for a time in a construction shop where he was working, without the owner’s knowledge. Adamé would wake up an hour before the shop opened, take a sponge bath at the sink, brush his teeth and act as if he had just opened the place, he said.
He also recalled the kindness of strangers who gave him a lift from Nevada to New Mexico, but only after he lifted his shirt and showed them he was not carrying a weapon. He did not own a jacket at the time, Adamé said.
“If it hadn’t been for those people giving me a ride, I might have frozen,” he said.
This is the second year Adamé and his children have served Thanksgiving dinners to the the homeless.
Two years ago, they made dinners and delivered them to people who asked for them. Then, Adamé said, he decided to feed people on the streets.
His son Henry — more of an observer than a talker — said only one thing as he helped dole out the meals.
“If it were me,” he said, “I would want someone to feed me.”