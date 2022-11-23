Henry Adamé was a different person more than a dozen years ago — a rebellious teen who made some bad choices, spent a little time behind bars and briefly drifted into homelessness.

Around Thanksgiving 2010, he was trying to hitch a ride from Nevada to New Mexico to get closer to family. Waiting hungrily outside a fast-food restaurant, he asked a couple if they would buy him a hamburger.

They ignored him.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community