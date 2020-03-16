Harry Shapiro saw his restaurant change in a day.
Harry's Road House is usually fully of happy, animated patrons. But the day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a state of emergency because of the spreading COVID-19 virus, it wasn't that way anymore.
"It was like someone had flipped a switch," said Shapiro, co-owner of the popular restaurant on Old Las Vegas Highway. "You could feel people's moods change. It was obvious life had changed.
"A distant threat was now here."
It's especially real for owners of Santa Fe's midsize restaurants — popular places like Harry's that attract local regulars as much as tourists — places where even a slight variation in customer traffic can portend serious or fatal financial trouble. A Department of Health order mandating restaurants serve no more than half their seating capacity is particularly troubling for many.
But many operators on Santa Fe's restaurant scene say they have, or soon will, innovate — offering takeout and curbside delivery and even home delivery options to loyal customers.
That, they hope, may keep them afloat long enough to make it through the crisis.
"Takeout and pickup to me is the solution," said Piper Kapin, owner of Back Road Pizza on Second Street, which will celebrate its 17th anniversary in June. "We started offering curbside pickup service last Friday and it's already well received."
Jeff Posa of Posa's Restaurant on Rodeo Road agreed. He said his business has already seen a big increase in takeout orders since last week's news and that the 30-year-old establishment, which also has eat-in tables for patrons, is ideally structured for an all-takeout approach.
"People may not want to come in to eat, but our takeout business is gonna increase," he said.
Kohnami Restaurant on Guadalupe Street already has closed its inside dining area and began pushing the curbside business last Friday, said manager Aaron Moskowitz.
He sees the shift in this type of service as "a big opportunity because a lot of people still want to go to their favorite restaurant. … But people coming into a small, cozy place like ours doesn't seem like the smart thing to do now."
He said the restaurant also is working with delivery services to send food to patrons who want to stay home, though that involves extra fees.
All this requires a mindset change for both restaurant owners and diners. For one thing, patrons will likely have to use credit cards to preorder, drive up to the parking lot of the restaurant and then call the business to say they are waiting outside.
A server wearing gloves will bring the food to the car.
Still, some local restaurateurs worry about their employees as layoffs or reduced hours likely become the norm. The likelihood of broader bar and restaurant closings moved closer to reality Monday, when the White House announced people should avoid gatherings or places with more than 10 people.
Shapiro, who employs between 70 and 85 workers depending on the season, said if the state orders restaurant and bar closures "we'd definitely have to cut way back on staff" even as takeout service continues. He said he could keep some staff on doing some "deferred maintenance" projects to prepare for the summer, "but we couldn't keep everyone on doing that."
Posa employs 23 people. "I worry about taking care of them," he said.
Kapin said she was sitting in her otherwise empty restaurant, normally closed Mondays, "penciling out" how to help her 15 to 17 employees through the crisis. She praised state officials for keeping the public informed on the coronavirus situation but said she could use more direction on what restaurants can do to support their workers if they close.
"That information is still missing for me; it's hard to know what to tell my folks who work here," she said.
Other smaller, specialty-driven food and beverage service businesses in Santa Fe can't make takeout or pickup service work enough to ensure their survival.
Melanie Boudar, co-owner of the Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe on Richards Lane, said she's seen a downturn in business in the past few days.
"Less people coming in," she said. "We hold a lot of classes and workshops and tours, and people are canceling because they are not taking trips here for spring break."
The business has had some success in offering gift cards to people and groups canceling in lieu of returning their payments, she said, adding at least 90 percent of those patrons have said, "We'd love to support you that way, send us a gift card and we'll hold a chocolate party."
But unlike restaurants, she doesn't think a delivery or curbside service practice would do much to stave off financial worry for her specialty sweets business. She said she thinks she could hold out a month, at most, if the business had to close because of the coronavirus outbreak.
She said she and her partner would probably cover the first week of downtime for their three employees. But the way things are going, "their jobs are definitely at risk," she said.
Others in the speciality service industry already closed, even before the governor's announcement last Wednesday. One was Ted Mabbatt's SoCal Mobile Cafe, a food truck that offered hot and cold beverages and often catered to film companies shooting projects in the area.
Mabbatt closed March 7 over concerns about how the virus can be transmitted.
"Coffee cups — I have to touch it and then hand it to you," he said. "And if I found out I got people sick and it was traced back to me, I would be devastated."
All the food and hospitality workers interviewed for this story said they think the state's Department of Health has been making the right decisions to date.
"This needs to be taken seriously," Kapin said.
Posa agreed, praising the "proactive type of action."
But all of them worry about the long-term financial fallout on their businesses in particular and Santa Fe as a whole.
"I'm more afraid of the economic impact than getting sick," Boudar said.
"We live in a country where so many small businesses and people live paycheck to paycheck," Shapiro said. "It's gonna hit some people really hard."
He said he hopes regulars who frequent their favorite restaurants will do so again once life returns to something close to normal.
"This is like a big stress test," Shapiro said. "And in any stress test, I'd like to think that people have a real loyalty.
"I'm sure we'll take a big hit, but we'll get back on our feet," he added. "I think we'll weather this storm."
