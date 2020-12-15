On the front line: Images from inside Christus St. Vincent's COVID-19 ward

Certified nursing assistant Carla Gasna makes sure her mask is fitting tightly while donning PPE before entering the Frost 19 unit dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Critical care nurse Bre Slaughter gestures as she speaks with a colleague in the supply room where many of the Frost 19 team members go to look out the window and read the words of encouragement written on it by employees to keep their spirits up. ‘We're like soldiers on a battlefield,’ Slaughter says. ‘But we're not fighting with bullets or bombs. We're fighting with blood, sweat and ventilators.’
Christopher Martinez of Clayton rests Thursday while being treated for COVID-19. The father of three began feeling sick on Thanksgiving and was airlifted to Santa Fe the next night. ‘Please don’t let me die,’ he recalls telling a nurse who tended to him. ‘I have too much to live for.’
McKayla Hicks and Bre Slaughter give each other an elbow bump while walking down the hall of the Frost 19 unit. Slaughter jokingly refers to the Frost group as ‘the most dysfunctional, cohesive family you will ever meet. It’s like going home at Thanksgiving and we all pick on each other because we’ve known each other all our lives, but we’re cohesive in that if we have an emergency, everybody knows what to do and we come together to do it perfectly.’
The COVID-19 ward at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is where the reality of a pandemic plays out on a daily basis.
Life. Death. Sorrow. Hope. Spend time in the place they call Frost 19, and you’ll see it all roll past, as health care workers and patients conspire to make it through another day, one draining hour at a time.
“We’re like soldiers on a battlefield,” said Bre Slaughter, a critical care nurse at the hospital. “But we’re not fighting with bullets or bombs. We’re fighting with blood, sweat and ventilators.”
Sometimes, there are tears of joy in Frost 19 — a patient makes it through, and out the door to a future many say they appreciate all the more.
But there are days, staff members say, when death wins. And death is a tough opponent.
Santa Fe New Mexican reporter Robert Nott and photographer Gabriela Campos recently spent time in Frost 19 and documented the ups and downs of a battle that never seems to end. Read the full story.
Warning: This gallery contains sensitive images, including photographs of the deceased.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.