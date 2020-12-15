You are the owner of this article.
On the front line: Images from inside Christus St. Vincent's COVID-19 ward

The COVID-19 ward at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is where the reality of a pandemic plays out on a daily basis.

Life. Death. Sorrow. Hope. Spend time in the place they call Frost 19, and you’ll see it all roll past, as health care workers and patients conspire to make it through another day, one draining hour at a time.

“We’re like soldiers on a battlefield,” said Bre Slaughter, a critical care nurse at the hospital. “But we’re not fighting with bullets or bombs. We’re fighting with blood, sweat and ventilators.”

Sometimes, there are tears of joy in Frost 19 — a patient makes it through, and out the door to a future many say they appreciate all the more.

But there are days, staff members say, when death wins. And death is a tough opponent.

Santa Fe New Mexican reporter Robert Nott and photographer Gabriela Campos recently spent time in Frost 19 and documented the ups and downs of a battle that never seems to end. Read the full story.

Warning: This gallery contains sensitive images, including photographs of the deceased.

Certified nursing assistant Carla Gasna makes sure her mask is fitting tightly while donning PPE before entering the Frost 19 unit dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Katharine Egli pauses a moment while helping fellow members of Christus St. Vincent’s Frost 19 team don the necessary PPE before entering the unit.
Registered nurse Dana Morgan walks down the hall of the Frost 19 unit, which is dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients. The Frost 19 ward has the capacity to hold up to 43 patients.
Critical care nurse Bre Slaughter gestures as she speaks with a colleague in the supply room where many of the Frost 19 team members go to look out the window and read the words of encouragement written on it by employees to keep their spirits up. ‘We're like soldiers on a battlefield,’ Slaughter says. ‘But we're not fighting with bullets or bombs. We're fighting with blood, sweat and ventilators.’
Christopher Martinez of Clayton rests Thursday while being treated for COVID-19. The father of three began feeling sick on Thanksgiving and was airlifted to Santa Fe the next night. ‘Please don’t let me die,’ he recalls telling a nurse who tended to him. ‘I have too much to live for.’
Registered nurse Dana Morgan checks on  COVID-19 patient Christopher Martinez in the Frost 19 ward.
Dr. Rafael G. Garabis speaks remotely with a COVID-19 patient’s friends and family about withdrawing life support and transitioning to comfort care.
Moments after a COVID-19 patient has lost the fight against the disease, health care workers begin the grim process of preparing to move the patient.
Isaiah Chavez takes a patient who has lost the battle to COVID-19 with a bag of personal belongings down the hall of the Frost 19 unit. 
Dana Morgan, McKayla Hicks and Bre Slaughter provide support and comfort for one another at the nurses station. 
Frost 19 team members Kim Miller and Yoselin Marquez share a quick hug during their shift in the COVID-19 ward.
Polly, a COVID-19 patient, is visited by Bre Slaughter and Dana Morgan, after returning to the Frost 19 unit to receive additional care.
Licensed practical nurse Kim Miller and registered nurse Dana Morgan smile at each other behind their PPE and share a moment of camaraderie during their shift.
A Groot doll sporting its own personal protective equipment stands at one of the nursing stations in the Frost 19 unit.
Certified nursing assistant Yoselin Marquez transports a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 out of the Frost 19 unit as the nursing staff applaud.
McKayla Hicks and Bre Slaughter give each other an elbow bump while walking down the hall of the Frost 19 unit. Slaughter jokingly refers to the Frost group as ‘the most dysfunctional, cohesive family you will ever meet. It’s like going home at Thanksgiving and we all pick on each other because we’ve known each other all our lives, but we’re cohesive in that if we have an emergency, everybody knows what to do and we come together to do it perfectly.’
Snow falls outside the Frost 19 unit at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Digital Enterprise Photographer

Gabriela Campos serves as Digital Enterprise Photographer for Santa Fe New Mexican.

