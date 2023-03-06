Noise from sirens, bells and applause filled Santa Fe's Plaza one minute after noon Monday to celebrate nurses, doctors, medical professionals, first responders and others who have risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The loud commemoration followed a minute of silence for the lives lost — more than 398 in Santa Fe County alone.

The stark remembrances — crushing loss mixed with gratitude for others — highlighted the second annual COVID-19 memorial ceremony organized by city officials, who say that while the crisis is not nearly as terrifying as it was in 2020 or '21, the need to reflect on the sacrifices and practice vigilance remains. 