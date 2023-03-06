030623 jw covid memorial2.jpg

Kathleen Echols-Crumbacher encourages the audience to sing along as kids from the Santo Nino Regional Catholic School choir perform during Monday's ceremony on the Plaza. The group sang "God Bless America" and "We Are the World," among other songs.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Noise from sirens, bells and applause filled Santa Fe’s Plaza one minute after noon Monday to celebrate nurses, doctors, medical professionals, first responders and others who have risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The loud commemoration followed a minute of silence for the lives lost — more than 398 in Santa Fe County alone.

030623 jw covid memorial1.jpg

Firefighters from Station #1 roll up a giant flag Monday after the COVID-19 Memorial Day ceremony on the Plaza. The event, meant to celebrate nurses, doctors, medical professionals, first responders and others who have risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, was the second the city has held.

The stark remembrances — crushing loss mixed with gratitude for others — highlighted the second annual COVID-19 memorial ceremony organized by city officials, who say that while the crisis is not nearly as terrifying as it was in 2020 or ’21, the need to reflect on the sacrifices and practice vigilance remains.

030623 jw covid memorial3.jpg

Fire fleet manager David Garcia, left, rings the bell on an antique fire engine during the COVID-19 Memorial Day ceremony on the Plaza. One minute after noon, the Plaza was filled with the noise of sirens, bells and applause meant to celebrate nurses, doctors, medical professionals, first responders and others who have risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.