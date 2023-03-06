Kathleen Echols-Crumbacher encourages the audience to sing along as kids from the Santo Nino Regional Catholic School choir perform during Monday's ceremony on the Plaza. The group sang "God Bless America" and "We Are the World," among other songs.
Firefighters from Station #1 roll up a giant flag Monday after the COVID-19 Memorial Day ceremony on the Plaza. The event, meant to celebrate nurses, doctors, medical professionals, first responders and others who have risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, was the second the city has held.
Fire fleet manager David Garcia, left, rings the bell on an antique fire engine during the COVID-19 Memorial Day ceremony on the Plaza. One minute after noon, the Plaza was filled with the noise of sirens, bells and applause meant to celebrate nurses, doctors, medical professionals, first responders and others who have risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
Noise from sirens, bells and applause filled Santa Fe’s Plaza one minute after noon Monday to celebrate nurses, doctors, medical professionals, first responders and others who have risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
The loud commemoration followed a minute of silence for the lives lost — more than 398 in Santa Fe County alone.
The stark remembrances — crushing loss mixed with gratitude for others — highlighted the second annual COVID-19 memorial ceremony organized by city officials, who say that while the crisis is not nearly as terrifying as it was in 2020 or ’21, the need to reflect on the sacrifices and practice vigilance remains.
The City Council in February 2021 designated the first Monday in March as COVID-19 Memorial Day.
Almost three years have passed since the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in New Mexico.
Lillian Montoya, CEO of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said after the ceremony the hospital continues to admit COVID-19 patients, including those who test positive without realizing they have the virus. The numbers of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, however, is currently in the single digits, she said.
“The bigger challenge we’re facing in health care, and locally [it] is just workforce,” said Montoya, who also spoke during the ceremony. “The economic challenges all businesses are experiencing around the country — we’re not immune to that ... The challenges post-pandemic are still challenges; they’re just different than they were during the pandemic.”
She said the hospital is currently seeing “droves of patients” coming in for care they had delayed for years during the height of the pandemic.
“There are still situations where there are large gatherings and [COVID-19] will spread, and quickly,” Montoya said. “It still happens.”
Mayor Alan Webber said the pandemic raised the importance of addressing mental health and stamping out any stigmatization of mental health care.
“People are still embarrassed if they need to go talk to a counselor or therapist,” he said. “It’s hard to tell folks, ‘That’s a good thing, and you should do that.’ ”
He said the city would continue to work alongside mental health care providers, both locally and nationally, to support their work, including care for youth and first responders.
Meanwhile, he said, the impacts from the pandemic and the resilience of Santa Feans made for “an occasion we need to commemorate.”
“COVID really struck all of us silently and without any real recognition of what it was,” Webber said. “I think as a community we were hurt by it, and we were challenged by it, and we overcame it.”
Monday’s event also featured a choir from Santo Niño Regional Catholic School performing “God Bless America,” “We Are the World” and other songs.