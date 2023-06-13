Utah recently overhauled one of the boldest symbols of its statehood.
Other states are considering redesigns of their flags, as well.
As the nation celebrates Flag Day in honor of the Continental Congress' introduction of the first U.S. flag June 14, 1777, several states are grappling with the possibility their flags no longer speak to the defining characteristics of their lands and people.
It's not an unusual notion, said Ted Kaye, secretary of the North American Vexillological Association — a group focused on the study of flags — and author of "Good" Flag, "Bad" Flag — How to Design a Great Flag.
"Flags are supposed to be a communication method," Kaye said. "If your communication message is unclear, it loses the point."
Utah's last flag was "indistinguishable from other flags. It failed," he said.
The old Utah flag, designed in 1911, paid homage to the state's Mormon pioneers. The new flag, adopted this year, emphasizes the familiar beehive symbol — a marker of the communal work ethic of state residents — but has a much simpler design with mountain peaks.
Kaye said New Mexico has no need to worry about the power of its flag — a red zia on a bright field of yellow, a design introduced in 1923. It adheres to the principles Kaye extols in his book — keep the design simple, use two or three basic colors, use meaningful symbolism and don't include a state seal.
"It's such a stunningly simple piece of design," he said of New Mexico's flag, adding it commands attention.
It wasn't always so distinctly designed.
Reminiscent of a retro postcard, an original version created by historian Ralph E. Twitchell broke all of Kaye's rules. It was a mishmash of symbols, colors and words, with a U.S. flag tucked in the top left corner, the number 47 at top right, the state seal to the lower right, ringed by the words "The Sunshine State." In white letters that tilted upward and grew smaller, as if moving into the distance, the words "New Mexico" floated on a deep blue field.
Twitchell's flag, adopted in 1915, three years after New Mexico became the nation's 47th state, didn't resonate with residents. It was replaced 10 years later with the one that flies today.
The New Mexico Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution began a push in 1920 to adopt a flag more representative of the state's "unique character," according to the Secretary of State's Office. The chapter conducted a design competition in 1923 that was won by Santa Fe doctor and archaeologist Harry Mera.
"The doctor’s wife, Reba, made the winning flag design with a symbolic red Zia on a field of yellow," the state agency says on its website. "In March of 1925, Governor Arthur T. Hannett signed the legislation, which proclaimed the Mera design as the official state flag."
The North American Vexillological Association issued the results of a survey several years ago that rated the New Mexico flag the best in the nation for its simplicity and imagery.
The yellow and red colors might have been a nod to the original Spanish flag that flew over the state until 1821, when Mexico gained its independence from Spain and took control of the New Mexico Territory, Kaye said.
But it's unclear whether Spanish explorers brought any flags with them to the territory in the 1500s and 1600s.
"Flags were not important when you went riding out in the wilderness," Kaye said. "Tents were more important, blankets. The flag is less of an important thing until you get established, and then you see the flag go up."
State Historian Rob Martinez agrees. "We don't know for sure of any official banner or flag that was brought" by the Spanish, he said. "It seems flags didn't come into vogue for nations until the late 1700s or the 1800s."
If anything, he said, the Spanish brought coat-of-arms imagery from the various kingdoms in Spain or visual "indications of a Catholic religious element."
Though, several flags have flown over New Mexico throughout the centuries: the Spanish flag, the Mexican flag, the U.S. flag and — briefly in some parts of the state during the Civil War — the Confederate flag.
State flags have both historical and cultural importance, Martinez said, reflecting "what we do as a community to show we are committed to each other, we're committed to the state."
The New Mexico flag comes with a pledge of unity, he noted: "I salute the flag of the state of New Mexico, the Zia symbol of perfect friendship among united cultures." The pledge, introduced in the 1950s, became official in 1963.
Today, the state and U.S. flags often hang side by side in government offices, schools and other sites around New Mexico. They are still "very much a part of our national and state identity," Martinez said.
When New Mexico became a state in 1912, followed quickly by Arizona, the U.S. flag changed as well, adding additional stars to represent the new states.
Kaye said it's unlikely the U.S. flag will change much more, unless Puerto Rico gains statehood.
Then, he said, "It'll be interesting to see how they fit another star on it."