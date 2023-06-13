Utah recently overhauled one of the boldest symbols of its statehood.

Other states are considering redesigns of their flags, as well.

As the nation celebrates Flag Day in honor of the Continental Congress' introduction of the first U.S. flag June 14, 1777, several states are grappling with the possibility their flags no longer speak to the defining characteristics of their lands and people.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.